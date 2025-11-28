Priceless Moments of the Week: Kylian Mbappé, Estêvão, José María Giménez and Vitinha star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Estêvão steals the spotlight at Stamford Bridge

At just 18 years and 215 days, Estêvão became only the third teenager to score in each of his first three UEFA Champions League starts – a feat previously achieved only by Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

The Brazilian forward outshone fellow 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, playing a crucial role in Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Barcelona as the Blues collected their third win of the league phase. Cutting in from the right, Estêvão weaved through two defenders on his left foot before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike for their second goal of the night.

"A great night at home, happy with the goal, but even happier with the big victory," wrote Estêvão, who joined Chelsea from Palmeiras in the summer, on Instagram.

Watch brilliant Estêvão solo goal for Chelsea

Mbappé surges clear with four-goal show

Kylian Mbappé propelled himself to the top of the Champions League goalscoring charts with a devastating display in Real Madrid’s 4-3 win over Olympiacos.

Los Blancos fell behind inside eight minutes in Piraeus, but Mbappé turned the match on its head with a seven-minute hat-trick. He levelled in the 22nd minute with a perfectly timed run and composed first-time finish, then sprung to meet a cross with a sharp header before completing his treble by bursting in behind once more and guiding a precise effort into the bottom corner.

It was the Frenchman's fifth Champions League hat-trick – and his second of the campaign, following his Matchday 2 treble against Kairat Almaty, marking the first season in which he has scored multiple hat-tricks.

Mbappé forced in his fourth of the evening from close range after Vinícius Júnior's work down the left, taking his tally for the campaign to nine – his best-ever return in a Champions League season.

"I have fantastic team-mates who don't stop feeding me passes," said Mbappé.

Champions League highlights: Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid

Leverkusen grit earns victory in Manchester

"A lot of character, a lot of determination and grit" were the qualities Jarell Quansah felt defined Leverkusen's impressive 2-0 victory at the City of Manchester Stadium.

Despite facing an attack-minded Manchester City side who registered 20 attempts to Leverkusen's seven, the visitors struck decisively. Alejandro Grimaldo rifled in the 23rd-minute opener, before Patrik Schick's glanced header bounced awkwardly beyond James Trafford.

"I'm very, very happy and proud of the boys. We played exactly how we wanted to," said Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand, whose side claimed their second league-phase win and inflicted City's first defeat of the campaign.

"The most important thing is we stayed true to ourselves," added Mark Flekken, named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance in goal.

Champions League highlights: Man City 0-2 Leverkusen

Perfect Arsenal first team through

Arsenal maintained their 100% European record and became the first team to reach the knockout phase, defeating Bayern München 3-1 in London to extend their flawless campaign.

"This game was going to require a different dimension and, individually, we were exceptional," assessed Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta post match.

Jurriën Timber opened the scoring before substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli added further goals, handing the previously unbeaten German side their first loss of the league phase.

"We knew the magnitude of the game tonight. On these big Champions League nights here, we just feel it. There's something in our tummies that wants to make us go out there and win," said Player of the Match Declan Rice.

Champions League highlights: Arsenal 3-1 Bayern München

Vitinha the catalyst in Paris triumph

"I never thought I'd be able to score a hat-trick in the Champions League. It's a dream," said Vitinha, whose treble lifted Paris to a thrilling 5-3 victory over Tottenham.

The midfielder twice cancelled out Tottenham's lead, dragging Paris back into the contest before the hosts ultimately secured all three points.

Vitinha's first was a superb strike from the edge of the area that found the top corner, and his second was just as eye-catching – a curled effort whipped around the diving Guglielmo Vicario.

He completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot, wrong-footing the goalkeeper to seal Paris' fifth goal and earn Player of the Match honours.

Champions League highlights: Paris 5-3 Tottenham

Captain Giménez rises to the occasion

The Estadio Metropolitano erupted as José María Giménez clutched the Atleti badge in celebration after delivering a dramatic 93rd-minute winner.

The match seemed destined to finish level in Madrid, but the captain struck at the death, jumping highest to meet Antoine Griezmann's corner and powering home an emphatic header to seal a 2-1 victory over Inter – Atleti’s third win of the league phase.

"I was determined to score. Antoine Griezmann's cross was magnificent, and all I had to do was get my head to it," reflected Player of the Match Giménez.