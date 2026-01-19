Phil Foden on getting back to his best, Pep Guardiola's influence and his love of fishing

Following a challenging 2024/25 campaign, Manchester City and their outrageously talented midfielder Phil Foden are looking to get back to their brilliant best in the Champions League this season.

Pep Guardiola's side have collected 13 points from their opening six games in the league phase, Foden scoring twice, providing one assist and picking up two Player of the Match awards for impressive displays in wins against Napoli and Dortmund.

Speaking to UEFA ahead of City's trip to face Bodø/Glimt on Matchday 7, Foden reflected on how he is attempting to reach the peak of his powers once more, on the impact Guardiola has had on his career and on how a love of fishing helps him relax off the pitch.

On rediscovering his best form

I feel like last season everyone [at Man City] was off the pace. I've worked on trying to get back to my best, trying to score more goals. I've been playing a bit deeper, helping the team defensively as well. You just have to be patient, believe in yourself. Don't overthink anything, and in the right time, it will come back to you.

That's what I did at the start of the season, just refreshed my mind and started fresh. And I feel I've got back to my level where I need to be now. Since the start of the season everyone has been so determined and hungry to get back to that level. When things are not going well if we lose a game we will have a team talk and try and make it right, so I feel like the mentality has improved a lot this year and I can see the determination and hunger in everyone's eyes at training.

On Guardiola's influence on his career

I'm really lucky for him to be my manager, and sometimes football's about timing. When I was first coming into [the team], to have him at that time was perfect for me, to develop me as a player, and to have the likes of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in front of me and learning off them every day was the best for me.

I couldn't be in a better place now and I have to thank him [Guardiola] for what he's done for my career, for trusting me at such a young age and bringing me into the team. Hopefully, long may it continue.

On the challenges of playing as a No10

It all depends on the opponents, because sometimes unfortunately there's no space in the middle and you won't receive a lot of balls on the edge of the box. It's different for each game. I have to find a space and whether that's assisting someone or scoring, I like to think I can do both when it's a tough game and you're not going to get many shots, so you need to be a creator and try to create for your team-mates. I feel like this year I'm improving on that, I have created a lot of chances and am showing both sides to my game now.

On winning the 2022/23 Champions League

The day couldn't have gone any better, just to win the Champions League and obviously have those special moments with Ronnie [his son, on the pitch after the game] as well. It's a day that I always look back on, most days I think about it, how special it was to be here and grow through the full academy and make it into the first team to win the Champions League with them – it's just a dream come true.

On the joys of fishing

I'm football obsessed. When we get the odd day off, it's important just to switch off from football completely. I like to go fishing, I like to play darts and other sports like that. I feel like fishing is just completely different to football. Normally I've obviously got a lot of fans shouting, and when you go fishing it's just the total opposite. It's peaceful, quiet and you can't hear anyone. So I feel like sometimes I just need to go fishing and absolutely do nothing and relax. It's important to have that switch.