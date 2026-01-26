Champions League away days: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Festivals of light, needle-pushing architecture and landmarks to bowl you over – there is plenty to enjoy when exploring Eindhoven.

As PSV prepare to host Bayern München on UEFA Champions League Matchday 8, we cast the away days spotlight on the fifth most-populous city in the Netherlands.

Celebrating innovation and technology

A display at the 2015 GLOW festival Getty Images

Technological advancement has been a key theme of Eindhoven's modern history and invention is something keenly celebrated in the city today.

Dutch Design Week and the GLOW light festival are staged annually in Eindhoven, the former aiming to shape the future of design while the latter dazzles hundreds of thousands of visitors by lighting up the city in exciting new ways.

Adventurous architecture

The Blob on a sunny Eindhoven day Getty Images

Paying reverence to that technological identity, the Blob has been an iconic part of Eindhoven’s skyline since opening in 2010. Standing at 25 metres tall, its name is a shortening of ‘Binary Large Object’, a nod to the distinctly digital feeling that the design gives.

Inaugurated in 2021, the Trudo Tower on Strijp-S also catches the eye. Boasting a stunning ‘vertical forest’ design, the 19-floor construction provides 125 units of social housing and hosts more than 70 plant species on its exterior.

Flying Pins

The Flying Pins on Kennedylaan in Eindhoven Getty Images

Just a short walk from Eindhoven Centraal train station, the Flying Pins give a striking introduction to Eindhoven’s visitors. Eight-and-a-half metres tall at their highest point, Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen’s installation depicts a black bowling ball scattering pins of bright yellow, matching the daffodils that blossom on Kennedylaan in spring.

Stay connected wherever the UEFA Champions League takes you with the Vodafone Champions Travel eSIM.