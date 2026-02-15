Olympiacos vs Leverkusen Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes

Olympiacos host Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg on 18 February.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 18 February (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg﻿

Who: The Greek champions against the 2002 Champions League finalists

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

First-half goals from Costinha and Mehdi Taremi made the difference a month ago when José Luis Mendilibar's Olympiacos beat Leverkusen 2-0 in Piraeus on Matchday 7, but that was a relatively tame outcome given that the Werkself had lost 6-2 in 2002/03 in their only previous away encounter with Thrylos.

The Greek side last made it to the Champions League knockout phase in 2013/14, when they beat Man Utd 2-0 at home but missed out after a 3-0 loss in Manchester. Leverkusen have not won in four games in Greece (D1 L3) since a 4-1 Cup Winners' Cup success at Panathinaikos in 1993.

Champions League highlights: Olympiacos 2-0 Leverkusen

Possible line-ups

Olympiacos: Tzolakis; Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; Hezze, García; Rodinei, Chiquinho, Gelson Martins; Taremi

Leverkusen: Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Lucas Vázquez, García, Fernández, Grimaldo; Tillman, Poku; Schick

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Olympiacos

Form: DLWDWW (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Levadiakos 0-0 Olympiacos, 14/02, Greek Super League

Leverkusen

Form: WDWWWW

Latest: Leverkusen 4-0 St. Pauli, 14/02, German Bundesliga

Champions League highlights: Ajax 1-2 Olympiacos

Views from the camps

José Luis Mendilibar, Olympiacos coach: "We went match by match, hoping to make it to [the knockout phase]. In the end, we managed it and we continue. Now we have one more qualification to aim for. Reaching this point is already a big achievement."

Kasper Hjulmand, Leverkusen coach: "We had some great games [in the league phase]. We won at Benfica, won at Man City – two away games. Altogether, I think it’s OK. We are through to the [league phase play-offs]. That's the most important thing. Anything can happen in the knockout phase."

Champions League highlights: Leverkusen 3-0 Villarreal

Reporter's view

Vassiliki Papantonopoulou, match reporter: It was only four weeks ago that Olympiacos beat Leverkusen 2-0 in the league phase, but it seems like an age has passed since then. Since that night in Piraeus, Leverkusen have been going from strength to strength: unbeaten and scoring frequently. By contrast, Olympiacos are going through a complicated spell, with just one victory in February. Will the return of Leverkusen bring them back to their best, or will the Werkself bring their sparkling form to Greece?