Jan Oblak on his 'great relationship' with Diego Simeone, centurion status and striving for Champions League success

Jan Oblak reached a major milestone when he made his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance in Atleti's draw with Galatasaray in the league phase.

Now part of an exclusive group of seven centurion goalkeepers that includes Iker Casillas, Gianluigi Buffon and Petr Čech, the Slovenian No1 has since taken his tally to 102 matches in the competition, stretching from his debut in 2014 to this season's knockout phase play-off first leg.

All 12 of those Champions League campaigns have come in a Rojiblancos shirt – and under the guidance of head coach Diego Simeone.

The 33-year-old, who helped Atleti reach the final in Milan in 2016, believes this could be "the one we've been waiting for, for a very long time" as he continues his pursuit of the club's first Champions League title.

Before those ambitions can go any further, however, Atleti must overcome Club Brugge. After a 3-3 draw in Belgium, the sides meet again for the second leg of their knockout phase play-off tie at Estadio Metropolitano on 24 February.

Oblak speaks to UEFA about his relationship with Simeone, 100-game milestone, and his defining Champions League memories.

On playing his entire Champions League career under Diego Simeone

In general, it's difficult in modern football to be under the same coach for so many years. Usually, coaches change a bit more quickly at clubs. He was here before me and has been my coach from the very beginning of my journey. From the start, when I began playing for Atlético, right up to today, he has been my coach. Because of that, we have a great relationship, not just with him but also with the goalkeeper coach that's been with him since the beginning.

Every training session, we work, we train, we improve, and we're always striving to be better and to achieve the best possible results for this club. That's why I'm happy that this story has lasted for such a long time. A lot of effort has been put in from all sides.

I hope that this season – the one we've been waiting for, for a very long time – will finally allow us all to celebrate winning the Champions League together. That desire, what we want, is really strong, but of course, it's not easy to achieve. We've had certain opportunities and we haven't taken them, and we hope that there will be another chance.

Champions League highlights: Club Brugge 3-3 Atleti

On making 100 Champions League appearances and joining a small group of goalkeepers including Iker Casillas, Gianluigi Buffon and Petr Čech

It's really interesting because when I was a child they were the players on that stage, they were my role models in a way, and it's really fascinating to hear it now. I never really imagined this for myself. Of course, I always dreamed of it. But, to picture yourself eventually being mentioned alongside their names. I mean, my career isn't over yet, but at a certain point in your career, to be spoken of in the same sentence as them, for me, that's proof that anything is possible if you work hard and believe in your dreams.

Not just for me, but for the generations to come. No matter how far away that goal seems, know that it’s never too far. It’s possible; you just have to commit to it.

On special Champions League moments

Certainly it was when we reached the final in 2016. Maybe the semi-final match away to Bayern München, because no one really expected [us to reach the final]. Even though we had knocked out Barcelona beforehand, no one expected us to survive that game and especially at their stadium. In the end, we lost the [second leg] match 2-1. Probably after about an hour, they could have been leading by who knows how many. But we survived and somehow deservedly made it to the final [on the away goals rule].

I think that return leg against Bayern was one of the most special games because of the incredible luck. Considering you're going to the final, the expectations, everything; the feelings were really indescribable.

There were probably a few other matches as well. Maybe I would highlight the away game against Liverpool [in 2019/20]. Liverpool had won the Champions League [in 2018/19] and were the in-form team in Europe, and we still managed to win at Anfield. I still remember the elation after the match and I'll remember the game forever.

2019/20 highlights: Liverpool 2-3 Atlético

On the knockout phase play-off tie against Club Brugge

Against Club Brugge, we've always had problems since I've been here. It's never been anything but very difficult. I think they have a young, difficult team, and we will need to be at our absolute best if we want to reach the round of 16.

We play for Atlético de Madrid and we can only aim for the top – that means winning. If you want to win, you have to overcome everyone standing in your way. We need to be at the very top of our game, with only one objective: to take it one step at a time. And the first step now is to get past Club Brugge and reach the round of 16.