Champions League starting line-ups and team predictions: Knockout play-off second legs

We give Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off deciders.

You can also keep track of which players are suspended and injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 24 February

Atleti vs Club Brugge (18:45 CET)

Atleti: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Cardoso, Koke, Álex Baena; Sørloth, Alvarez

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordoñez, Mechele, Seys; Stanković; Carlos Forbs, Vetlesen, Vanaken, Tzolis; Tresoldi

Leverkusen vs Olympiacos

Leverkusen: Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Palacios, García; Lucas Vázquez, Maza, Grimaldo, Poku; Schick

Out: Badé (thigh)

Doubtful: Tillman (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: García, Kofane

Olympiacos: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; Mouzakitis, Hezze; Gelson Martins, Chiquinho, Podence; Taremi

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Dani García, Hezze, Taremi

Inter vs Bodø/Glimt

Inter: Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Barella, Zieliński, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

Out: Lautaro Martínez (calf), Çalhanoğlu (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Acerbi, Bastoni, Lautaro Martínez, Mkhitaryan

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Brunstad Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Auklend, Berg

Newcastle vs Qarabağ

Newcastle: Ramsdale; Trippier, Botman, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Osula, Barnes

Out: Bruno Guimarães (thigh), Livramento (thigh), Miley (thigh), Schär (ankle), Thiaw (suspended)

Doubtful: Botman (back), Wissa (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: Burn, Joelinton

Qarabağ: Kochalski; Silva, Hüseynov, Medina, Jafarguliyev; Pedro Bicalho, Janković; Leandro Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran

Out: Mustafazade (groin)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Janković, Silva, Medina

