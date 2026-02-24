Newcastle vs Qarabağ Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes

Newcastle host Qarabağ in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg on 24 February.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 24 February (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: St James' Park, Newcastle

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg﻿

First leg: Qarabağ 1-6 Newcastle

Who: The 2025 English League Cup winners against the Azerbaijani champions

What you need to know?

Newcastle have one foot in the round of 16 after delivering an attacking clinic in Baku to emerge 6-1 winners. Only the 18th player to score four goals in a single Champions League match, Anthony Gordon is not getting ahead of himself. "Our focus is simple – take it game by game and try to win the next one," said the England international.

Qarabağ coach Gurban Gurbanov took a moment to reflect on the historic journey the club has taken in this season's competition at full-time and thanked the home fans for their unwavering support. They will aim to finish on a high at Newcastle and improve on their last visit to England: a 6-0 defeat at Anfield.

Possible line-ups

Newcastle: Ramsdale; Trippier, Botman, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Osula, Barnes

Qarabağ: Kochalski; Silva, Hüseynov, Medina, Jafarguliyev; Pedro Bicalho, Janković; Leandro Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Newcastle

Form: LWWWLL

Latest: Man City 2-1 Newcastle, 21/02, English Premier League

Qarabağ

Form: LWWLWL

Latest: Qarabağ 1-6 Newcastle, 18/02, UEFA Champions League

Views from the camps

Eddie Howe, Newcastle coach: "I encourage my players to dream and think 'what if' [in the Champions League]. It's healthy, we've shown we can compete. First of all, we want to win tomorrow. We have found the rhythm and consistency we've been striving for. Our energy has been really good."

Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabağ coach: "Unfortunately, we lost with such a score. We did not want to lose with such a score. My players could not recover after the first goals conceded. The opponent is a team that plays very fast. Their preparation was also at a high level. We would like to thank our fans for standing with our team until the end."

Reporter's view

Matthew Howarth, match reporter: Newcastle’s place in the last 16 is all but secure after their remarkable victory in Baku, but do not expect manager Eddie Howe to talk about potential ties with Barcelona or Chelsea until Tuesday's second leg is over. Anything less than a win at St James' Park would be a source of huge frustration to the Magpies boss, who has demanded his side be "professional in every moment" against Qarabağ. After all, Gurban Gurbanov's side have little to lose and are determined to end a memorable European campaign on a positive note.