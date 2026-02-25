Juventus vs Galatasaray Champions League preview: where to watch, form, quotes

Juventus host Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg on 25 February.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 25 February (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Juventus Stadium, Turin

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg﻿

First leg: Galatasaray 5-2 Juventus

Who: The two-time European champions against the Turkish title holders

What you need to know?

A pulsating, end-to-end first leg concluded with Galatasaray firmly in the driving seat in this tie, the hosts coming back from 2-1 down at half-time in Istanbul to win 5-2. On-loan Dutch winger Noa Lang shone with two goals, while Gabriel Sara put in a Player of the Match performance by scoring and creating an assist.

It has left Juventus with a tall order to progress to the round of 16 for the first time since the 2021/22 campaign, but coach Luciano Spalletti will be encouraged by the fact that his side are unbeaten at home in this season's competition, scoring nine times in Turin during the league phase. Given the unpredictable nature of the first leg, we could be in for a real treat in this return.

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Juventus

Form: LLLDLW (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Juventus 0-2 Como, 21/02, Italian Serie A

Galatasaray

Form: LWWWWW

Latest: Konyaspor 2-0 Galatasaray, 21/02, Turkish Super League

Views from the camps

Luciano Spalletti, Juventus coach: "There are games that are not so much played as composed. We all need to unite for the common goal, and we need great heart from our supporters. We know we're in a delicate predicament, but we ask the fans to stay with us because with them by our sides we are stronger."

Okan Buruk, Galatasaray coach: "Nothing changes for us. We need to start the second leg just as we did the first. We have a game plan, and we must impose it. Juventus are a strong team, and we will need to come together to take them on. As a squad, in terms of player performance and morale, we're in a very good position at Galatasaray. We just need to keep our confidence in the right place, and our feet firmly grounded."

Reporter's view

Fabio Balaudo, match reporter: Juventus face a daunting night in their own backyard, tasked with overturning a three-goal deficit against Galatasaray. The Bianconeri have been quite consistent in Turin in the Champions League so far, and the electric push of the home crowd will give them belief. Yet the Turkish side – packed with talent and experience, including several familiar faces from Serie A – arrive in Turin with confidence and a cushion that feels comfortably thick. For the Old Lady, this is shaping up to be one steep, dramatic climb.