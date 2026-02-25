Champions League highlights, round-up: Atalanta, Galatasaray, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid complete last-16 line-up

Victor Osimhen scored a crucial extra-time goal as Galatasaray survived a memorable comeback from ten-man Juventus, sealing a place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 alongside Wednesday's other victors: Atalanta, Real Madrid and holders Paris Saint-Germain.

The draw for the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final takes place on Friday.

Round of 16 line-up Arsenal, Atalanta, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern München, Bodø/Glimt, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Leverkusen, Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle, Paris, Real Madrid, Sporting CP, Tottenham

Highlights: Atalanta 4-1 Dortmund

Lazar Samardžić sealed Atalanta's progress with the last kick of the game on a remarkable evening in Bergamo. La Dea wiped out a 2-0 first-leg deficit before the break, Gianluca Scamacca tapping in the fifth-minute opener before Davide Zappacosta's deflected shot wrong-footed Gregor Kobel late in the half.

It got even better for the hosts when Mario Pašalić met Marten de Roon's cross but Dortmund replied through substitute Karim Adeyemi's sublime curler on 75 minutes. Extra time loomed until Atalanta won a penalty deep in added time, an incident that brought red cards for Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Schlotterbeck and Giorgio Scalvini. Samardžić made no mistake from the spot.

Player of the Match: Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta)

Highlights: Juventus 3-2 Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Barış Alper Yılmaz struck in extra time as Galatasaray held off Juventus in a pulsating encounter. The hosts came from three goals down after the first leg to force an additional half-hour despite the dismissal of Lloyd Kelly three minutes after the interval, by which time Manuel Locatelli's penalty had pulled one back.

The Bianconeri rallied though, striking again through Federico Gatti before making it 5-5 on aggregate when Weston McKennie forced the ball in moments after Kenan Yıldız had hit the post. Jeremie Boga might even have put the Italian side ahead overall but could not convert – and that was the cue for the visitors to finally overcome tiring opponents.

Player of the Match: Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Highlights: Paris 2-2 Monaco

Two goals in the space of six second-half minutes helped the reigning champions into the last 16 after being pushed close by ten-man Monaco. The visitors started brightly and were rewarded for their efforts just before half-time via Maghnes Akliouche's neat strike.

However, shortly after Monaco's Mamadou Coulibaly received a second booking, home skipper Marquinhos steered in a Désiré Doué cross, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia pouncing on a rebound to give Paris the lead on the night. Substitute Jordan Teze made it a nervy ending for Luis Enrique's men with an emphatic finish deep in added time, but the hosts held on.

Player of the Match: Désiré Doué (Paris)

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Benfica

Vinícius Júnior and Aurélien Tchouaméni struck as Real Madrid advanced. After Rafa Silva brought the visitors level on aggregate by prodding in the 14th-minute opener, Tchouaméni met Federico Valverde's pass with a clinical finish from the edge of the box for his first goal in the competition proper 120 seconds later.

Home goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois denied Richard Ríos before the break and Rafa Silva shot against the crossbar after the restart, but Vinícius Júnior surged on to Valverde's clever pass and slotted in with ten minutes remaining to seal a last-16 tie with Sporting CP or Manchester City.﻿

Player of the Match: Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid)