Meet the 2025/26 Champions League round of 16 contenders

League phase: W2 D3 L3 F14 A15 (23rd place)

Knockout phase play-off: 5-2agg vs Inter

Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Jens Petter Hauge (59)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 35

Last season: Europa League semi-finals (L1-5agg vs Tottenham)

Best European Cup performance: Round of 16 (2025/26)

UEFA's Bodø/Glimt reporter, Sara Nilssen Kilen: Bodø/Glimt's first-ever Champions League campaign was been defined by narrow margins – at least until their triumph over last season's runners-up Inter in the knockout phase play-offs. The Norwegian side did not record a win in their opening six games but their performances suggested they belonged at this level. Draws with Tottenham at home and Borussia Dortmund away highlighted their resilience. Too often strong displays went unrewarded but that all changed as Bodø/Glimt progressed by beating Manchester City and Atleti in their last two league phase games, following that up by stunning Inter. And the team from the Arctic Circle are not done yet.

Coach: Kjetil Knutsen

Knutsen has been a revelation at Bodø ever since joining, initially as an assistant, in 2017. Appointed head coach the following season, Knutsen has steered his side to four Norwegian Premier Division titles, along with achieving deep runs in the Conference League and a memorable adventure to the Europa League semi-finals last season. Regarded as an inspirational, motivational figure, Knutsen has already established himself as a Bodø legend.

Key player: Jens Petter Hauge

The winger has been one of Bodø/Glimt's key performers in the Champions League. A product of Glimt's academy from the age of 13, he scored twice against Spurs in what he and many experts called his best game for the club. Hauge also scored the crucial equaliser against Borussia Dortmund, the third goal against Manchester City and in both legs against Inter. His impact on Europe's biggest stage only seems to be growing.

Did you know?

Having ﻿become the first Norwegian team to win a match in the Champions League proper since Rosenborg defeated Valencia 2-0 in Spain on 6 November 2007 by beating Manchester City on Matchday 7, Bodø/Glimt then became the first club from Norway to win a knockout tie in the competition proper when they ousted Inter.