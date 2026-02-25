Champions League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Article summary
Who can meet who in Friday's UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw and how have they fared in past encounters?
Article top media content
Article body
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw takes place on Friday – we confirm each team's possible opponents and look back at their previous meetings across UEFA competition.
Teams can be drawn against clubs they faced in the league phase or from the same national association.
*Records are for UEFA competition only
Round of 16 contenders
Top eight from the league phase (alphabetical order)
Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Sporting CP, Tottenham
Knockout phase play-off winners (alphabetical order)
Atalanta, Atleti, Bodø/Glimt, Galatasaray, Leverkusen, Newcastle, Paris, Real Madrid
Top eight from the league phase
Can play: Atalanta, Leverkusen
Previous meetings
Atalanta P1 W0 D1 L0 F0 A0
Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A2
Can play: Newcastle, Paris
Previous meetings
Newcastle P5 W4 D0 L1 F10 A5
Paris P16 W6 D4 L6 F29 A29
Can play: Atalanta, Leverkusen
Previous meetings
Atalanta N/A
Leverkusen P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A0
Can play: Newcastle, Paris
Previous meetings
Newcastle N/A
Paris P8 W2 D3 L3 F11 A10
Can play: Atleti, Galatasaray
Previous meetings
Atleti P9 W4 D2 L3 F14 A12
Galatasaray P5 W1 D2 L2 F6 A7
Can play: Bodø/Glimt, Real Madrid
Previous meetings
Bodø/Glimt P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A3
Real Madrid P15 W5 D5 L5 F26 A25
Can play: Bodø/Glimt, Real Madrid
Previous meetings
Bodø/Glimt N/A
Real Madrid P6 W1 D1 L4 F6 A12
Can play: Atleti, Galatasaray
Previous meetings
Atleti P1 W1 D0 L0 F5 A1
Galatasaray P1 W0 D0 L1 F2 A3
Knockout phase play-off winners
Can play: Arsenal, Bayern
Previous meetings
Arsenal P1 W0 D1 L0 F0 A0
Bayern N/A
Can play: Liverpool, Tottenham
Previous meetings
Liverpool P9 W3 D2 L4 F12 A14
Tottenham P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A5
Can play: Man City, Sporting CP
Previous meetings
Man City P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A1
Sporting CP N/A
Can play: Liverpool, Tottenham
Previous meetings
Liverpool P5 W2 D2 L1 F7 A6
Tottenham P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A2
Can play: Arsenal, Bayern
Previous meetings
Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A5
Bayern P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A5
Can play: Barcelona, Chelsea
Previous meetings
Barcelona P5 W1 D0 L4 F5 A10
Chelsea N/A
Can play: Barcelona, Chelsea
Previous meetings
Barcelona P16 W6 D4 L6 F29 A29
Chelsea P8 W3 D3 L2 F10 A11
Can play: Man City, Sporting CP
Previous meetings
Man City P15 W5 D5 L5 F25 A26
Sporting CP P6 W4 D1 L1 F12 A6