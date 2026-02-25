Champions League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw takes place on Friday – we confirm each team's possible opponents and look back at their previous meetings across UEFA competition.

Teams can be drawn against clubs they faced in the league phase or from the same national association.

*Records are for UEFA competition only

Round of 16 draw details

Round of 16 contenders Top eight from the league phase (alphabetical order)

Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Sporting CP, Tottenham Knockout phase play-off winners (alphabetical order)

Atalanta, Atleti, Bodø/Glimt, Galatasaray, Leverkusen, Newcastle, Paris, Real Madrid

Top eight from the league phase

Arsenal

Can play: Atalanta, Leverkusen

Previous meetings

Atalanta P1 W0 D1 L0 F0 A0

Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A2

Barcelona

Can play: Newcastle, Paris

Previous meetings

Newcastle P5 W4 D0 L1 F10 A5

Paris P16 W6 D4 L6 F29 A29

League phase highlights: Newcastle 1-2 Barcelona

Bayern München

Can play: Atalanta, Leverkusen

Previous meetings

Atalanta N/A

Leverkusen P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A0

Chelsea

Can play: Newcastle, Paris

Previous meetings

Newcastle N/A

Paris P8 W2 D3 L3 F11 A10

Liverpool

Can play: Atleti, Galatasaray

Previous meetings

Atleti P9 W4 D2 L3 F14 A12

Galatasaray P5 W1 D2 L2 F6 A7

Man City

Can play: Bodø/Glimt, Real Madrid

Previous meetings

Bodø/Glimt P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A3

Real Madrid P15 W5 D5 L5 F26 A25

League phase highlights: Real Madrid 1-2 Man City

Sporting CP

Can play: Bodø/Glimt, Real Madrid

Previous meetings

Bodø/Glimt N/A

Real Madrid P6 W1 D1 L4 F6 A12

Tottenham

Can play: Atleti, Galatasaray

Previous meetings

Atleti P1 W1 D0 L0 F5 A1

Galatasaray P1 W0 D0 L1 F2 A3

Lowdown on the contenders

Knockout phase play-off winners

Atalanta

Can play: Arsenal, Bayern

Previous meetings

Arsenal P1 W0 D1 L0 F0 A0

Bayern N/A

Atleti

Can play: Liverpool, Tottenham

Previous meetings

Liverpool P9 W3 D2 L4 F12 A14

Tottenham P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A5

Bodø/Glimt

Can play: Man City, Sporting CP

Previous meetings

Man City P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A1

Sporting CP N/A

League phase highlights: Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Man City

Galatasaray

Can play: Liverpool, Tottenham

Previous meetings

Liverpool P5 W2 D2 L1 F7 A6

Tottenham P1 W1 D0 L0 F3 A2

Leverkusen

Can play: Arsenal, Bayern

Previous meetings

Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A5

Bayern P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A5

Newcastle

Can play: Barcelona, Chelsea

Previous meetings

Barcelona P5 W1 D0 L4 F5 A10

Chelsea N/A

Paris

Can play: Barcelona, Chelsea

Previous meetings

Barcelona P16 W6 D4 L6 F29 A29

Chelsea P8 W3 D3 L2 F10 A11

League phase highlights: Barcelona 1-2 Paris

Real Madrid

Can play: Man City, Sporting CP

Previous meetings

Man City P15 W5 D5 L5 F25 A26

Sporting CP P6 W4 D1 L1 F12 A6