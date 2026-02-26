Champions League Team of the Week: Knockout phase play-off second legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Jan Oblak, Atleti

Made a key save from Hugo Vetlesen's close-range header with the score at 1-1 against Club Brugge, while his long kick upfield to Alexander Sørloth provided the platform for the Norwegian's first goal of the night.

Davide Zappacosta, Atalanta

As well as scoring the second goal against Dortmund, the wing-back showed his tactical intelligence and physical prowess on the Atalanta right, bringing attacking width and depth while remaining defensively reliable on transitions.

Odin Bjørtuft, Bodø/Glimt

The centre-back helped embody Bodø/Glimt's resilience in their victory at Inter, his impressive defending of his own box reflected by his six clearances and three shots blocked.

Edmond Tapsoba, Leverkusen

Dominated his duels and made 14 clearances – more than any other player in the Champions League this week – to ensure Leverkusen a second straight clean sheet against Olympiacos.

Weston McKennie, Juventus

In an ultimately losing cause against Galatasaray, he nodded in his fourth goal of the Champions League campaign and underlined his energetic work out of possession with nine ball recoveries.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris

As well as scoring his side's second goal against Monaco, he carried the ball further than any other winger or striker in action this week (422m) and made 33 passes in the attacking third with a 93% success rate.

Aurélien Tchouaméni, Real Madrid

Impressive with or without the ball, he performed his defensive duties diligently, contesting more duels than any other Madrid player, and got forward to score his first goal of the season to cancel out Benfica's early opener.

Sandro Tonali, Newcastle

An energetic presence in the Newcastle midfield, he hit their opening goal and, moreover, was crucial to his team's ability to hold on to the ball and control the centre of the pitch.

Jens Petter Hauge, Bodø/Glimt

A threat on the counter throughout, he was in the right place to score the first goal at Inter – his fourth in his last five Champions League games – and with his vision he picked out Håkon Evjen's run for the second as the Bodø/Glimt fairy tale continued.

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray

His composed finish in extra time in Turin shifted the balance of a thrilling tie back in Galatasaray's favour – and raised his tally in this season's competition to seven.

Alexander Sørloth, Atleti

Hit his first Champions League hat-trick against Club Brugge and played a key role as an attacking outlet, displaying the height, power and touch to hold the ball up effectively and bring team-mates into play.