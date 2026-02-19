Champions League Team of the Week: Knockout phase play-off first legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Gregor Kobel, Dortmund

Dortmund's goalkeeper kept his second clean sheet of the campaign, saving all three shots he faced and ending the week ranked highest on the goals-prevented metric – 1.21.

Julian Ryerson, Dortmund

A source of penetration on the right, his three completed crosses included the ball for Serhou Guirassy's opening goal against Atalanta.

Davinson Sánchez, Galatasaray

Strong in his duels, the Colombian centre-back also nodded in the goal that put Galatasaray 3-2 ahead in their eventual 5-2 win over Juventus.

Dan Burn, Newcastle

Gave a strong display at the back against Qarabağ and strode forward to play Anthony Gordon through for the opening goal.

Alejandro Grimaldo, Leverkusen

Worked hard up and down the left, making nine ball recoveries, and also delivered the corner for Patrik Schick’s second goal at Olympiacos.

Christos Tzolis, Club Brugge

Looked to make things happen in the Brugge attack and eventually fired the 89th-minute equaliser that gives them hope for their second leg at Atleti.

Aurélien Tchouaméni, Real Madrid

With his game-reading ability and physical power, he was a major influence in Madrid's victory at Benfica, helping nullify the hosts' intended counterattacks and recording four interceptions along the way.

Gabriel Sara, Galatasaray

Scorer of the opening goal against Juventus (his first in the competition), the Brazilian was hugely influential with six key passes – the most of any player this week – as well as an assist.

Désiré Doué, Paris

His two goals sparked and completed the champions' comeback at Monaco on a night he looked a threat whenever he received the ball, producing three big chances too with his creative ability and clever decision-making.

Kasper Høgh, Bodø/Glimt

The Danish forward had a brilliant night, scoring for the third game running in the competition as well as providing two assists in the 3-1 win over Inter – and underlining Bodø/Glimt's team-first ethos with eight ball recoveries.

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle

With his movement and darting runs behind the Qarabağ defence, he was a huge threat – as highlighted by his four goals as he became Newcastle's leading scorer in the competition ahead of Alan Shearer.