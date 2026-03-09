Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

After taking down Inter in the knockout phase play-offs, Bodø/Glimt's next challenge is the league phase's seventh-place finishers Sporting CP.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 11 March (21:00 CET)

Where: Aspmyra, Bodø

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Who: The Champions League debutants against the reigning Portuguese champions

What you need to know

A quarter-final berth would represent a historic step for both of these clubs, with Bodø/Glimt eyeing a last-eight appearance in their debut season while Champions League regulars Sporting CP only previously reached the quarter-finals of this competition in the 1982/83 season.

Winless until Matchday 7, Bodø/Glimt have now celebrated four landmark wins in a row – a home win over Manchester City and a 2-1 triumph at Atleti's Estadio Metropolitano securing their passage from the league phase before they defeated Inter home and away in the play-offs. Sporting achieved some similarly impressive results on their way to a top-eight finish, notably beating holders Paris 2-1 on Matchday 7.

Champions League highlights: Inter 1-2 Bodø/Glimt

Possible line-ups

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Brunstad Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge

Sporting CP: Rui Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio, Ricardo Mangas; João Simões, Hjulmand; Catamo, Francisco Trincão, Luis Guilherme; Suárez

Match facts

Form guide

Bodø/Glimt

Form: WWWWWD (most recent result first)

Latest: Molde 1-2 Bodø/Glimt, 05/03, Norwegian Cup

Sporting CP

Form: DWWWWD

Latest: Braga 2-2 Sporting CP, 07/03, Portuguese First Division

Views from the camps

Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "It's been quite a journey to get where we are now, and there are so many people who have been part of that journey together. The team, the coaching staff, the medical department and all the people working behind the scenes every single day to gain those small margins. There are an incredible number of people behind this."

Rui Borges, Sporting CP coach: "They are a team that has demonstrated quality and they are a very strong collective. They have won at home and away against great European and world teams, which serves as a warning."

Reporter's view

Sara Nilssen Kilen, match reporter

Sporting CP arrive in the Arctic Circle after a solid league phase, finishing in the top eight and reaching the round of 16 for the third time in the Champions League era. The Portuguese side will look to Francisco Trincão, who has contributed four goals and two assists and remains a key source of creativity. Meanwhile, Bodø/Glimt are full of confidence after knocking out last season's runners-up Inter in the play-offs. With his pace and attacking threat, Jens Petter Hauge will key for the hosts, having already scored six goals in the competition this campaign. The stage is set for an intriguing first meeting under the Arctic night sky.