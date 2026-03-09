Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts
Monday, March 9, 2026
Sporting CP travel to Norway as their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against Bodø/Glimt kicks off.
After taking down Inter in the knockout phase play-offs, Bodø/Glimt's next challenge is the league phase's seventh-place finishers Sporting CP.
Match at a glance
When: Wednesday 11 March (21:00 CET)
Where: Aspmyra, Bodø
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Who: The Champions League debutants against the reigning Portuguese champions
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.
Where to watch on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What you need to know
A quarter-final berth would represent a historic step for both of these clubs, with Bodø/Glimt eyeing a last-eight appearance in their debut season while Champions League regulars Sporting CP only previously reached the quarter-finals of this competition in the 1982/83 season.
Winless until Matchday 7, Bodø/Glimt have now celebrated four landmark wins in a row – a home win over Manchester City and a 2-1 triumph at Atleti's Estadio Metropolitano securing their passage from the league phase before they defeated Inter home and away in the play-offs. Sporting achieved some similarly impressive results on their way to a top-eight finish, notably beating holders Paris 2-1 on Matchday 7.
Possible line-ups
Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Brunstad Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge
Sporting CP: Rui Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio, Ricardo Mangas; João Simões, Hjulmand; Catamo, Francisco Trincão, Luis Guilherme; Suárez
Form guide
Bodø/Glimt
Form: WWWWWD (most recent result first)
Latest: Molde 1-2 Bodø/Glimt, 05/03, Norwegian Cup
Sporting CP
Form: DWWWWD
Latest: Braga 2-2 Sporting CP, 07/03, Portuguese First Division
Views from the camps
Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "It's been quite a journey to get where we are now, and there are so many people who have been part of that journey together. The team, the coaching staff, the medical department and all the people working behind the scenes every single day to gain those small margins. There are an incredible number of people behind this."
Rui Borges, Sporting CP coach: "They are a team that has demonstrated quality and they are a very strong collective. They have won at home and away against great European and world teams, which serves as a warning."
Reporter's view
Sara Nilssen Kilen, match reporter
Sporting CP arrive in the Arctic Circle after a solid league phase, finishing in the top eight and reaching the round of 16 for the third time in the Champions League era. The Portuguese side will look to Francisco Trincão, who has contributed four goals and two assists and remains a key source of creativity. Meanwhile, Bodø/Glimt are full of confidence after knocking out last season's runners-up Inter in the play-offs. With his pace and attacking threat, Jens Petter Hauge will key for the hosts, having already scored six goals in the competition this campaign. The stage is set for an intriguing first meeting under the Arctic night sky.