Sporting CP vs Bodø/Glimt Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie between Sporting CP and Bodø/Glimt will be decided in Lisbon.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 17 March (18:45 CET)

Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg﻿

Who: The reigning Portuguese champions against the Champions League debutants

First leg: Bodø/Glimt 3-0 Sporting CP

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

Sporting CP have been imperious in front of their own fans in the Champions League this season and they will need all the home advantages if they are to overturn this 3-0 deficit. The Portuguese side won all four of their games at the Estádio José Alvalade in the league phase, including three-goal margins of victory against Kairat and Club Brugge, and they will need to at least repeat those feats to keep this tie alive.

Bodø/Glimt's recent form in the competition's league and knockout phases could not be better. Their first-leg success meant they have become the first Norwegian team to win five successive matches in the Champions League proper. Their sole defeat on the road in the league phase was by two goals at Galatasaray on Matchday 3 – a repeat or better here and they will be heading to the last eight.

Champions League highlights: Bodø/Glimt 3-0 Sporting CP

Possible line-ups

Sporting CP: Rui Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio, Araújo; Hjulmand, Morita; Catamo, Francisco Trincão, Pedro Gonçalves; Suárez

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Brunstad Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge

Match facts

Form guide

Sporting CP

Form: LDWWW (most recent first)

Latest: Bodø/Glimt 3-0 Sporting CP, 11/03, UEFA Champions League

Bodø/Glimt

Form: WWWWW

Latest: Bodø/Glimt 3-0 Sporting CP, 11/03, UEFA Champions League

Views from the camps

Iván Fresneda, Sporting CP defender: "It will be really difficult for the second leg. But we need to try, we need to believe. I think if there's one team that can win this second leg, it's our team. We're a really good team and I think in the second leg we will have more chances."

Gonçalo Inácio, Sporting CP defender: "We tried until the end [of the first leg] to impose our game. We knew that 2-0 would be difficult, but nothing is impossible for us. Is it possible? Playing for Sporting, anything is possible."

Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "It's a new game, a different game. I'm just happy to be finished with this [first] one. So I think we need to use some days now. First of all, it will be a completely different game. So it will be important to prepare well for it."

Sondre Brunstad Fet, Bodø/Glimt midfielder: "Just continue the way we've defended as a team and attacked as a team, and I think we can make trouble for them down there as well."

Reporter's view

Carlos Machado, match reporter

Bodø/Glimt are no longer a surprise package. Instead, they have proved themselves to be a very competitive side who are on a five-game winning streak in this competition. Sporting CP's pride is now at stake and they will take inspiration from their 2-1 home win against holders Paris Saint-Germain in the league phase, when they matched their performance to the roar of their fans, who will surely do their part once again. We will see if this is too high a mountain to climb as the visitors are clearly confident and want to continue making history.