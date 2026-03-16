Arsenal vs Leverkusen Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

A quarter-final place is at stake as Arsenal welcome Leverkusen to north London.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 17 March (21:00 CET)

Where: Arsenal Stadium, London

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg﻿

Who: The league phase table-toppers against the 2002 finalists

First leg: Leverkusen 1-1 Arsenal

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

Kai Havertz struck against his former club with a late penalty that sends these clubs to London locked at 1-1. Mikel Arteta's side will therefore be confident given they have only suffered one home defeat all season and won their four league phase games in front of their own fans, scoring 12 goals in the process. In this competition, Arsenal have lost only one of their last 22 UEFA matches in their own stadium (W16 D5) so the odds are stacked in the Gunners favour.

Leverkusen will provide a stiff test again though and will be buoyed by the fact they broke a long hoodoo in their last away game in the competition, the 2-0 success at Olympiacos giving them a first away win in a Champions League knockout phase two-legged tie. Robert Andrich's header against Arsenal's set-piece masters in the first leg shows they are more than capable of springing a surprise.

Champions League highlights: Leverkusen 1-1 Arsenal

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyökeres

Leverkusen: Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Poku, Palacios, García, Grimaldo; Tillman, Maza; Kofane

Match facts

Form guide

Arsenal

Form: WDWWW

Latest: Arsenal 2-0 Everton, 14/03, English Premier League

Leverkusen

Form: DDDWD

Latest: Leverkusen 1-1 Bayern, 14/03, German Bundesliga

Views from the camps

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "Watching them play against Bayern [München] at the weekend, very similar [to last week]. Really well coached, clear structure. We know what we have to do in front of our crowd. Hopefully we are going to do it."

Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal defender: "The next few months, it's the best part of the season. You work so hard to get to this point, to be in all the competitions and to be so close to winning. It's a dream to be here."

Kasper Hjulmand, Leverkusen coach: "It's very frustrating that we only drew 1-1. We're now travelling to London with high hopes. Arsenal are under a lot of pressure. We're looking forward to this game and want to cause an upset."

Christian Kofane, Leverkusen striker: "Anything is possible in football. We played against one of the best teams in the world and we had them on the brink of defeat. That must give us hope for next week's match. But it certainly won't be easy."

Arsenal reaction: Noni Madueke on first-leg draw in Leverkusen

Reporter's view

Faye Hackwell, match reporter

This tie is finely poised after a tight first leg, when Leverkusen became the first team to prevent Arsenal from winning in Europe this season. The German side are unbeaten in six games in all competitions and will take confidence from their set-piece routines and organised defending last week. However, after a perfect league phase, the Gunners will not want their Champions League journey to end here; back on a home stage where they have scored 12 goals in four games in this campaign, Leverkusen will need to be at their best to deny Arsenal a third consecutive quarter-final.