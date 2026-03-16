Barcelona vs Newcastle Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

A quarter-final place is up for grabs at Camp Nou as Barcelona host Newcastle on Wednesday.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 18 March (18:45 CET)

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg﻿

Who: The five-time champions against the 2025 English League Cup winners

First leg: Newcastle 1-1 Barcelona

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

Lamine Yamal's added-time penalty in the first leg denied Newcastle a famous victory, but the Magpies can take comfort in some progress: they had lost both of their previous two home games against Barcelona, including one in this season's league phase. Now they have to win at the Camp Nou for the first time if they are to progress.

Barcelona beat Newcastle 1-0 at home in 1997 and 3-1 in 2002, and have not lost at home against English opponents in 14 games (W9 D5), since a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Liverpool in 2007. The pace of the first-leg encounter at St James' Park did not necessarily suit Barcelona, and they may look to impose a more leisurely tempo back at home.

Champions League highlights: Newcastle 1-1 Barcelona

Possible line-ups

Barcelona: Joan García; Eric García, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermín López, Raphinha; Ferran Torres

Newcastle: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon

Match facts

Form guide

Barcelona

Form: WDWWW (most recent result first)

Latest: Barcelona 5-2 Sevilla, 15/04, Spanish Liga

Newcastle

Form: WDLWL

Latest: Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle, 14/04, English Premier League

Barcelona reaction: Hansi Flick on draw in Newcastle

Views from the camps

Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: "Newcastle are particularly good at transitions. We can do better with the ball, and that played into their hands to a certain extent [in the first leg]. We know we can do better, but we're evolving."

Pau Cubarsí, Barcelona defender: "We have very dangerous players up front who can cause problems at any moment, and that's what happened [in the first leg]. Dani [Olmo] came on, did what he had to do, won a penalty and we got a draw, which is a good result. At home, we have to go all out."

Eddie Howe, Newcastle coach: "We have to [believe]. It'll obviously be a completely different game, different circumstances. But we showed [in the first leg] that we can cause them problems. We have to go there and try to do the same."

Harvey Barnes, Newcastle winger: "We kept the ball really well and limited them with opportunities [in the first leg]. It's going to be difficult, but we showed what we can do. We were so close. The tie's still level and we believe [we can reach the quarter-finals]."

Newcastle reaction: Harvey Barnes on draw with Barcelona

Reporter's view

Graham Hunter, match reporter

Coaches constantly remind us that each new match is a fresh odyssey unto itself, but it can have done no harm to Newcastle’s self-belief to win at Chelsea ahead of this game – the very place where Barcelona suffered their worst Champions League defeat of the season. Eddie Howe has some fitness issues to deal with amongst key players, while Barcelona welcomed back Gavi to match action after 203 days out injured and hit five against Sevilla to stay four points clear at the top of La Liga.