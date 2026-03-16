Tottenham vs Atlético de Madrid Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

A quarter-final place will be decided at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday as the hosts chase a comeback.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 18 March (21:00 CET)

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg﻿

Who: The Europa League holders against the three-time finalists

First leg: Atleti 5-2 Tottenham

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

Dominic Solanke's second-half finish in Madrid reduced Atleti's advantage from four goals to three, and while Spurs have a huge amount to do if they are to salvage this tie, miraculous comebacks do happen in the Champions League. Moreover, Spurs have beaten Atleti by a four-goal margin before; 5-1 in the 1963 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final in Rotterdam.

Diego Simeone's side will perhaps be reminded of that scoreline in the run-up to kick-off, and minds may also wander back a short distance to their last game in London, when they lost 4-0 to Arsenal in this season's league phase. A repeat of that result that would spell elimination if history repeats itself. Unlikely? Yes. Impossible? No.

Champions League highlights: Atleti 5-2 Tottenham

Possible line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Sarr; Tel, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke

Atleti: Musso; Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Griezmann, Alvarez

Match facts

Form guide

Tottenham

Form: DLLLL (most recent result first)

Latest: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham, 15/03, English Premier League

Atleti

Form: WWWLW

Latest: Atleti 1-0 Getafe, 14/03, Spanish Liga

Views from the camps

Igor Tudor, Tottenham coach: "We saw what happened [in the first leg]. We have to put this game behind us as quickly as possible. We gave away three goals at the start, and then it became very difficult for us."

Pedro Porro, Tottenham defender: "We knew we were coming to a difficult ground [in the first leg]. The mistakes we made hurt us, but the important thing is that we scored two goals and we're still in the tie. We know it's very difficult, but anything can happen in football."

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "We pushed for positive things to happen [in the first leg], and they did. I think we could have been more decisive in the first half. We still have another game ahead of us where we’ll have to suffer, as in all matches in Europe."

Marcos Llorente, Atleti midfielder: "Before [the first leg], we would all have taken scoring five goals in the Champions League, which is no easy feat. We leave with mixed feelings after conceding two, but we have a good advantage heading into the second leg."

Atleti reaction: Antoine Griezmann on first-leg win against Tottenham

Reporter's view

Alex Milne, match reporter

A battling draw away at Liverpool at the weekend should provide Tottenham with a much-needed confidence boost as they ended a run of six consecutive defeats in all competitions. The fact that they are still in this tie at all after going 4-0 down within 22 minutes in the first leg means Tudor's side can see this as a free hit, and with an early goal you just never know. Atleti, though, are in fine form, with six wins in their last seven games, and they will look to do what no side have managed in Spurs' last 24 European games at home and win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to seal their quarter-final place.