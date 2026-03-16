Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Anfield is the stage for the denouement of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie between Liverpool and Galatasaray.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 18 March (21:00 CET)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg﻿

Who: The six-time winners against the Turkish title-holders

First leg: Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

Having beaten the Reds 1-0 in Istanbul in the league phase, Galatasaray repeated the feat in the round of 16 opener. A one-goal deficit looks slender in the face of a night under the lights at Anfield, but while Cimbom have yet to win at Liverpool's home stadium, they have not been overawed by Anfield in the past, drawing 0-0 in 2002 and losing 3-2 in 2006, after going 3-0 down.

Galatasaray's record on English soil is not the best (W1 D3 L8), but that lone win came at the home of Liverpool's historic rivals Manchester United, three years ago under the command of current boss Okan Buruk. He could yet oversee an even more significant coup at Anfield.

Champions League highlights: Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Konaté, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitiké

Galatasaray: Uğurcan Çakır; Boey, Singo, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Barış Alper Yılmaz, Gabriel Sara, Lang; Osimhen

Match facts

Form guide

Liverpool

Form: DLWLW (most recent result first)

Latest: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham, 15/03, English Premier League

Galatasaray

Form: WWWWW

Latest: Galatasaray 3-0 Başakşehir, 14/03, Turkish Super League

Liverpool reaction: Virgil van Dijk on defeat at Galatasaray

Views from the camps

Arne Slot, Liverpool coach: "Now we have a match against Galatasaray at our home stadium. We have fantastic fans who always give us strength. They will show this at Anfield, our home ground, and will be a driving force for us."

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool defender: "The second leg will be at our home and that's definitely an advantage for us. Everything is in our hands when we're at home. We'll be playing there to advance to the next round."

Okan Buruk, Galatasaray coach: "It's not over. The second match is at their home ground and another very difficult match awaits us. Playing against a team like Liverpool is always very difficult because they are a high-quality team and you feel they can capitalise on every mistake you make. Now we will focus on the big test ahead. I always have faith in my players."

Mario Lemina, Galatasaray midfielder: "We wanted to win [the first leg] by fighting hard, just like in the first match [in the league phase]. And we did. Now there is one more match, at Anfield. We want to win there too, we want to reach the quarter-finals."

Mario Lemina reaction to Galatasaray's win against Liverpool

Reporter's view

Matthew Howarth, match reporter

A one-goal deficit is by no means insurmountable – not for a Liverpool side playing the second leg of a European tie in front of a fervent Anfield crowd. Galatasaray can take enormous pride and confidence from their first-leg triumph in Istanbul, but other than an uncharacteristic defeat by PSV, the Reds boast a flawless home record in the Champions League this season and will have their sights firmly set on securing a quarter-final spot.