Champions League: Real Madrid and Paris cruise through, Arsenal beat Leverkusen, Sporting CP stage stunning comeback in round of 16 second legs

Real Madrid and Paris comfortably saw off English opponents Manchester City and Chelsea, Arsenal battled past Leverkusen and Sporting CP mounted a memorable comeback against Bodø/Glimt as the first four teams through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals were confirmed.

We round up the Tuesday action from the round of 16 second legs.

Sporting CP celebrate their extraordinary comeback against Bodø/Glimt Getty Images

Scintillating Sporting became just the fifth team in Champions League history to overcome a first-leg deficit of three goals or more as they struck twice in extra time to complete a memorable comeback against Bodø/Glimt.

Trailing 3-0 after last week's first leg in Norway, the hosts made the breakthrough when Gonçalo Inácio rose to head in a corner. They kept the pressure on in the second half and got their reward when Pedro Gonçalves finished off a brilliant team move before Luis Suárez converted a penalty with 12 minutes remaining.

In extra time Maximiliano Araújo quickly fired in to spark delirium and Rafael Nel slammed in a late fifth as Sporting reached the quarter-finals for the first time since the 1982/83 European Cup.

Player of the Match: Francisco Trincão (Sporting CP)

Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice scored as Arsenal progressed Getty Images

A thunderous effort from Eberechi Eze was the catalyst as Arsenal claimed a quarter-final spot at Leverkusen's expense with a 2-0 win on the night.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated much of the first half and the visitors relied on their goalkeeper Janis Blaswich to make a series of good saves from the likes of Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.

Eze's explosive strike on the turn shortly before the break after a smart one-touch passing move finally put the hosts in front, however, and England midfielder Rice stroked in a smooth second to give the Premier League club a deserved 3-1 aggregate success.

Player of the Match: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Senny Mayulu was among the scorers as Paris eased past Chelsea UEFA via Getty Images

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Senny Mayulu struck as Paris cruised through with victory in London.

Kvaratskhelia, whose late double sealed a 5-2 first-leg win, held off Mamadou Sarr to fire in from inside the box after six minutes. Barcola had scored the opening goal of the tie six days earlier, and the winger added to his tally by curling in clinically to complete a rapid break by the visitors in the 15th minute.

Half-time substitute Mayulu followed suit 17 minutes after the restart with a superb finish for the holders, who will meet Liverpool or Galatasaray in the quarter-finals.﻿

Player of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris)

Vinícius Júnior scored his fourth and fifth goals in this season's tournament in the win over City UEFA via Getty Images

Los Blancos knocked the Cityzens out of the competition for the third campaign running following Vinícius Júnior's double.

The hosts attempted to overturn the first-leg deficit from the off, but it was the Brazilian international who struck first, coolly converting his spot kick after a Bernardo Silva handball, for which the City captain was dismissed.

The ten men drew level just before the break via Erling Haaland's close-range effort, but Pep Guardiola's side could not muster an unlikely comeback, the visiting No7 pouncing in added time by steering in Aurélien Tchouaméni's inviting delivery.

Player of the Match: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)