Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern München highlights: Luis Díaz and Harry Kane pounce in Champions League quarter-final first leg

Bayern sealed their first win against Real Madrid in ten attempts to claim a first-leg success in their Champions League quarter-final opener.

Key moments 9' Carreras clears off line from Upamecano

28' Gnabry forces point-blank Lunin stop

41' Luis Díaz polishes off incisive move

46' Kane steers in expertly from outside box

61' Vinícius Júnior fires into sidenetting

66' Neuer foils Mbappé with fine save

74' Mbappé prods in Alexander-Arnold cross

88' Musiala effort skids narrowly wide

Match in brief: Bayern take slender advantage back to Munich

Vincent Kompany's men had started in purposeful fashion, Dayot Upamecano forcing Álvaro Carreras into a goalline clearance early on.

As it happened: Madrid 1-2 Bayern

Andriy Lunin had to be at his very best to produce a smart reaction stop to thwart Serge Gnabry shortly before the half-hour.

The Bundesliga outfit opened the scoring with the interval approaching, Luis Díaz sweeping into the bottom right of goal after being released by a perfectly-weighted Serge Gnabry through ball.

Luis Díaz caps an incisive move to open the scoring Getty Images

The visitors pounced again with the second period barely 30 seconds old to double their lead in style, Harry Kane guiding in a crisp side-footed finish from outside the box following Michael Olise's lay-off.

Harry Kane guides in his 49th goal of the campaign Getty Images

The Estadio Santiago Bernabéu sensed another famous Champions League comeback when Los Blancos cranked up the pressure, Vinícius Júnior rustling the sidenetting and Manuel Neuer denying Kylian Mbappé with a one-handed save, before the France international cut the deficit thanks to a burst of pace to meet a low Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Top scorer Kylian Mbappé reduces the deficit AFP via Getty Images

Both teams had opportunities for a fourth goal of an enthralling contest, Bayern substitute Jamal Musiala rolling an effort just wide of the upright and Mbappé's fierce curler flying the wrong side of the post with Neuer rooted to the spot.

Line-ups

Real Madrid: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Huijsen (Éder Militão 62), Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Pitarch (Bellingham 62); Arda Güler (Brahim Díaz 71), Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

Bayern München: Neuer; Stanišić, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer (Davies 69); Kimmich, Pavlović (Goretzka 90+3); Olise, Gnabry (Musiala 69), Luis Díaz (Bischof 90+3); Kane

PlayStation® Player of the Match: ﻿Manuel Neuer (Bayern).

"Neuer showed great composure in key moments, making very important saves and showing outstanding ability in one-on-one situations."UEFA Technical Observer Group

Graham Hunter, match reporter

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿The better team on the night won but there was such an uplift from Madrid in the last 20 minutes, featuring more than one gilt-edged chance. The hosts will be wondering why they allowed themselves to be bossed for so long and will rue missed chances.﻿﻿

Reaction

Andriy Lunin, Madrid goalkeeper: "At least one of [Bayern's] goals was avoidable, but we reacted well to going behind. If [Manuel] Neuer's won Player of the Match, it means we attacked a lot."

Bayern München reaction: Manuel Neuer on win at Real Madrid

﻿Álvaro Arbeloa, Madrid coach: "We talked at half-time about keeping it tight but [conceded] quickly after the break. Mostly, in the second half we did a bit better. Our goal gives us hope but this was a night when we knew we were playing a talented, dangerous team."

Vincent Kompany, Bayern head coach: "We are happy. Any win at the Bernabéu is a good result. We can build on it and the next game is at home. They were incredibly dangerous at times – look at their quality – but we stayed dangerous, too. Now our objective is to go and win at home."

Vincent Kompany reaction to Bayern München's victory at Real Madrid

Harry Kane, Bayern striker: "We knew that coming to Madrid and trying to get a result is always difficult. We played some really good stuff and we could have done even better – maybe the final ball, the final finish, we had some good chances. But credit to Madrid as well."

Luis Díaz, Bayern goalscorer: "This was just the result we wanted but we go away with a bittersweet feeling that we could have scored at least once more. We had chances to put the tie firmly in our control."

Key stats

Bayern ended Madrid's nine-match unbeaten run in this fixture (W7 D2), registering their first victory since a 2-1 first-leg success in April 2012 .

The Bundesliga club won at the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time since a 1-0 triumph in the last four back in May 2001.

Harry Kane matched his best campaign for goals in a Champions League season with his 11th of this term – as many as he managed in the whole of 2024/25.

Kane has struck 15 goals in his last 14 Champions League outings.

Kane has now scored in the away fixture in each of Bayern's last three Champions League quarter‑final ties.

Kylian Mbappé became the first player to register 14 strikes in a Champions League campaign since Madrid's Karim Benzema hit 15 in 2021/22.

Fantasy star performers

Harry Kane: 7 points

Manuel Neuer: 7 points

Serge Gnabry: 6 points

Kylian Mbappé: 6 points