Barcelona 0-2 Atleti: Julián Alvarez's sublime free-kick helps Atleti to Champions League quarter-final advantage
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Article summary
Julián Alvarez's superb free-kick and Alexander Sørloth's expert finish earned a famous Atleti victory at the Camp Nou.
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Atleti capitalised on Pau Cubarsí's dismissal to take a two-goal lead in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona.
Key moments
44' Cubarsí shown straight red
45' Alvarez curls in stunning free-kick
50' Rashford hits side-netting
53' Musso saves dipping Rashford free-kick
70' Sørloth converts Ruggeri cross
Match in brief: Atleti ruthless against ten-man Barcelona
Barcelona made a bright start with Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal buzzing down the wings but it was Atleti who broke the deadlock as the hosts suffered two setbacks on the brink of half-time.
The first came as Pau Cubarsí was dismissed in the 44th minute for a trip on Giuliano Simeone, the second a minute later when Julián Alvarez curled the resulting free-kick over the wall and into the top corner.
Hansi Flick’s side responded well after the break, Rashford rounding Juan Musso in the 50th minute but shooting into the side-netting and then forcing a fingertip save with a dipping free-kick minutes later, but the visitors held firm before again showing their clinical quality.
It was substitute Alexander Sørloth this time, the Norwegian forward expertly converting Matteo Ruggeri's low cross from the left.
Line-ups
Barcelona: Joan García; Koundé (Ronald Araújo 73), Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo (Balde 86); Eric García, Pedri (Gavi 46); Yamal, Olmo, Rashford (Ferran Torres 73); Lewandowski (Fermín López 46)
Atleti: Musso; Molina, Le Normand, Hancko (Pubill 31), Ruggeri; Simeone (Almada 80), Llorente, Koke (Álex Baena 60), Lookman (Sørloth 60); Griezmann (González 80), Alvarez
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Graham Hunter, match reporter
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What's next?
The second leg takes place at the Estadio Metropolitano on 14 April.
The aggregate winners meet the winners of the tie between Sporting CP and Arsenal. The semi-final schedule can be found here.