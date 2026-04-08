Barcelona 0-2 Atleti: Julián Alvarez's sublime free-kick helps Atleti to Champions League quarter-final advantage

Atleti capitalised on Pau Cubarsí's dismissal to take a two-goal lead in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona.

Key moments 44' Cubarsí shown straight red

45' Alvarez curls in stunning free-kick

50' Rashford hits side-netting

53' Musso saves dipping Rashford free-kick

70' Sørloth converts Ruggeri cross

Match in brief: Atleti ruthless against ten-man Barcelona

Barcelona made a bright start with Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal buzzing down the wings but it was Atleti who broke the deadlock as the hosts suffered two setbacks on the brink of half-time.

As it happened: Barcelona 0-2 Atleti

The first came as Pau Cubarsí was dismissed in the 44th minute for a trip on Giuliano Simeone, the second a minute later when Julián Alvarez curled the resulting free-kick over the wall and into the top corner.

Hansi Flick’s side responded well after the break, Rashford rounding Juan Musso in the 50th minute but shooting into the side-netting and then forcing a fingertip save with a dipping free-kick minutes later, but the visitors held firm before again showing their clinical quality.

It was substitute Alexander Sørloth this time, the Norwegian forward expertly converting Matteo Ruggeri's low cross from the left.

Line-ups

Barcelona: Joan García; Koundé (Ronald Araújo 73), Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo (Balde 86); Eric García, Pedri (Gavi 46); Yamal, Olmo, Rashford (Ferran Torres 73); Lewandowski (Fermín López 46)

Atleti: Musso; Molina, Le Normand, Hancko (Pubill 31), Ruggeri; Simeone (Almada 80), Llorente, Koke (Álex Baena 60), Lookman (Sørloth 60); Griezmann (González 80), Alvarez

The Atleti starting 11 Getty Images

PlayStation® Player of the Match:

To follow.

Graham Hunter, match reporter

To follow.

Reaction

To follow.

Key stats

To follow.

To follow.