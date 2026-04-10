Priceless Moments of the Week: Harry Kane, Kai Havertz, Julián Alvarez and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the quarter-final first legs of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Kane eyes new personal best

Harry Kane's precise edge-of-the-box finish took his goals tally to 11 for the campaign, matching his best return in a Champions League season (2024/25).

The goal came from a sweeping Bayern München counterattack straight from Real Madrid's second-half restart. As the hosts were drawn out of shape, Michael Olise spotted Kane's shrewd movement through the middle and slipped a delicate pass into his path. The England forward needed only one touch, guiding a first-time strike into the bottom corner for the German side's second goal in their 2-1 win in the Spanish capital.

Having become the first Englishman to reach 50 Champions League goals during the round of 16, Kane is now the competition's leading scorer since the start of the 2024/25 campaign, with 22 – two more than Kylian Mbappé.

Watch Kane's first Champions League goal scored outside box

Havertz delivers again on European stage

"It's always nice to score, especially late, [near] to the end," said Kai Havertz after the substitute's 91st-minute strike gave Arsenal a 1-0 first-leg victory over Sporting CP in Portugal.

Havertz's decisive moment capped off a slick move. Gabriel Martinelli darted in from the left, spotted Havertz's run and lifted an exquisite ball into his path. The German controlled it with a deft touch on his right before finishing calmly with his left.

"He loves the big occasion and the big games and that's what we need. We're pleased he turned up when we needed him to win us the game," praised Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

It was Havertz's third goal in four competition appearances this season, and his sixth in his last eight Champions League matches including one in Arsenal's 5-1 success at Sporting CP in the 2024/25 league phase.

Watch Kai Havertz's last-gasp Arsenal winner

Alvarez picks his spot for Atleti

Julián Alvarez curled a superb free-kick into the top corner as Atleti secured a 2-0 win at Barcelona – his third direct free-kick goal in the Champions League.

With both Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann standing over the ball 25 metres out, the disguise was there. But on the whistle, Alvarez took a short run up, before whipping an effort over the wall to find the flying Joan García's top left corner.

Struck on the stroke of half-time and against the run of play, it was the Argentina forward's ninth goal of the campaign – the most ever by an Atleti player in a single Champions League season.

His previous free-kick successes were for Atleti against Sparta Praha in 2024, and Manchester City against Crvena Zvezda in 2023.

Champions League highlights: Barcelona 0-2 Atleti

Kvaratskhelia magic gives Paris control

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's solo effort against Liverpool was his fifth of the knockout phase and eighth of the campaign – but was it his finest yet?

Making a run forward, he split the defence to meet João Neves' superb through ball, took it on the turn and surged clear in the penalty area. Ryan Gravenberch tried to recover, but Kvaratskhelia held him off, skipped around the advancing Giorgi Mamardashvili and coolly side-footed home.

Having already scored against Chelsea – home and away – and Monaco, the Georgian has now found the net in four successive Champions League knockout games, something no other Paris player has achieved in a single season.