Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Holders Paris travel to Anfield for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 14 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

Who: Six-time winners against the reigning champions

First leg: Paris 2-0 Liverpool

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's sensational goal – his fifth of the knockout phase – added to Désiré Doué's deflected opener as Paris secured a 2-0 first-leg win against Liverpool at the Parc des Princes. That marked a contrast to last season's round of 16 meeting, when Liverpool edged the first leg in Paris before the French side responded at Anfield and progressed on penalties on their way to lifting the trophy. This time, the advantage is Paris' to lose.

Paris have won both previous two-legged ties between the clubs – in the 1996/97 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals (3-2agg) and last season's encounter – but Liverpool have triumphed in six of their last eight Champions League quarter-final ties, even if they have not progressed beyond this stage since reaching the 2021/22 final.

Arne Slot's side will look to rediscover the ruthlessness shown in the last 16 against Galatasaray and at moments in the league phase. Goals, too, feel inevitable – none of Paris's 61 knockout matches have ended goalless, while Liverpool have never played out a 0-0 in 37 UEFA competition meetings with French teams.

Champions League highlights: Paris 2-0 Liverpool

Match stats and facts

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: To follow

Paris: To follow

Ibrahima Konaté reaction to Liverpool's defeat in Paris

Form guide

Liverpool

Form: LLLWDL (most recent game first)

Next: Liverpool vs Fulham, 11/04, English Premier League

Paris

Form: WWWWWL﻿

Next: Liverpool vs Paris, 14/04, Champions League quarter-final second leg

Views from the camps

Arne Slot, Liverpool coach: "Last season gives me the best feeling that we can overturn the result, and the impact of Anfield. We played completely differently at Anfield last season – we could have been 2-0 up after ten minutes. Our fans will have a huge role to play."

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool defender: "Hopefully our fans can play a big part. I've been through many special evenings at Anfield – I'm very lucky and privileged, and our fans, they're the backbone of the club, and hopefully they can be there for us again."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "We know it's going to be incredibly difficult to play at Anfield. We'll suffer, but these are the moments when you have to be vigilant. It'll be difficult, but our mindset is the same, regardless of the stadium. We'll be going there to win."

Warren Zaïre-Emery, Paris midfielder: "It's 2-0 and that's already a great result, but it's not over. We'll go there with the same intentions and try to win the game. You never know what can happen in a game. We have to remain serious."

Luis Enrique reaction to Paris win against Liverpool

Reporter's view

To follow