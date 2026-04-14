Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Barcelona (agg: 3-2) highlights: Ademola Lookman seals Champions League semi-final spot for Atleti

Ademola Lookman answered Barcelona’s early fightback to send Atleti through to their first UEFA Champions League semi-final since 2017.

Key moments 4' Yamal finishes cleverly

22' Gerard Martín blocks Griezmann

24' Ferran Torres powers in to level tie

31' Lookman converts Llorente's low cross

80' Eric García dismissed

90+7' Ronald Araújo heads over

Match in brief: Lookman finish undoes Barcelona fightback

Barcelona made an electric start – Lamine Yamal weaving his magic to test Juan Musso within a minute – and had their reward in the fourth minute when their No10 rolled through Musso’s legs after winning the ball off Clément Lenglet and racing onto a Ferran Torres pass.

As it happened: Atleti 1-2 Barcelona (agg: 3-2)

A big chance for Antoine Griezmann in the 22nd minute signalled greater balance in the contest, but three clinical Ferran Torres touches then brought the visitors level in the tie, the first two taking him away from Lenglet before the third found the top-right corner.

Barcelona's Ferran Torres levelled the tie with a fine finish UEFA via Getty Images

There would be another twist in the tale before half-time, though, Ademola Lookman converting Marcos Llorente's low cross in the 31st minute to push Atleti back in front.

The second-half story was more straightforward, Atleti settling into a defensive block which Barcelona continuously probed but could not unlock.

Eric García’s 80th-minute dismissal for a foul on Alexander Sørloth further dented hopes of a late surge but Barcelona nonetheless came close through Ronald Araújo's header late in stoppage time.

Line-ups

Atleti: Musso; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone (Álex Baena 66), Llorente, Koke (Cardoso 89), Lookman (González 66); Griezmann (Sørloth 76), Alvarez

Barcelona: Joan García; Koundé, Eric García, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo (Ronald Araújo 89); Pedri, Gavi (De Jong 81); Yamal, Fermín López (Rashford 68), Olmo (Bardghji 89); Ferran Torres (Lewandowski 68)

Barcelona's starting 11 UEFA via Getty Images

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Dani Olmo (Barcelona)

"Olmo was influential for Barcelona. He assisted one, made three key passes and had three shots in the game. His positioning in the game caused Atleti a number of problems and helped Barcelona link and combine between the tight units of Atleti."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Juan Díaz, match reporter

Atlético de Madrid secured their spot in the semi-finals with a display of resilience against a formidable Barcelona side, who had capitalised on a fast-paced first half to level the tie within the first 25 minutes. Ademola Lookman’s goal was a blow to Barcelona’s hopes and handed control back to Atleti, who then managed to keep one of Europe’s most potent attacks at bay.

Key stats

Atleti have won all three of their Champions League quarter-final ties against Barcelona.

The Rojiblancos have won all 23 of their UEFA two-legged ties after winning the first leg away.

Ademola Lookman has scored eight goals in 21 Champions League appearances. Only two Nigerian players have scored more in the competition’s history: Victor Osimhen (16) and Obafemi Martins (nine)

Barcelona handed Atleti their first home loss in the Champions League knockout phase since March 1997.

Lamine Yamal has now scored more goals (11) under the age of 19 than any other player in Champions League history.

Barcelona have lost all seven of their UEFA two-legged ties after losing the first leg at home.

Reaction

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "It's been 14 years but seeing the team still competing really moves me. The players have changed, we've had to start over many times and yet here we are again among the top four in Europe."

Ademola Lookman, Atleti goalscorer, speaking to TNT Sports: "Going 2-0 down [was tough]. A game of two halves, really, we stuck in there, we dug in. We didn't get the win tonight but we're through to the semi-finals."

Atleti reaction: Ademola Lookman on reaching the semi-finals

Antoine Griezmann, Atleti forward, speaking to Movistar Plus+: “It doesn't matter who we face [in the semi-finals] as long as we're in it. It's been a great and tough tie against a fantastic team that plays very well."

Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: “We're disappointed. We had plenty of chances, especially in the first half. We had the chance to score a third goal, but instead we conceded.”

Barcelona reaction: Hansi Flick on elimination by Atleti

Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona midfielder, to Movistar Plus+: "We played a very good match. We gave it our all. I have the feeling that luck wasn't on our side. I think we're growing and that we have a young, talented team that can compete for everything. We're going to keep going like this."



To follow.