Liverpool 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain (agg: 0-4) highlights: Ousmane Dembélé double seals holders' Champions League semi-final spot

Ousmane Dembélé scored twice in the final 20 minutes to ensure Paris Saint-Germain reached the semi-finals again and dispel any lingering Liverpool hopes of a second-leg turnaround.

Key moments 6: Safonov claims Isak header

10: Mamardashvili swats Dembélé strike clear

16: Paris No10 hooks over

31: Marquinhos makes vital tackle on Van Dijk

44: Dembélé strike rustles sidenetting

49: Low Gakpo effort saved by Safonov

57: Kerkez sweeps wide of far post

71: Ngumoha forces Safonov into action

72: Dembélé opens scoring with fine low finish

90+1: Paris striker crowns victory after flowing move

Match in brief: Delicious Dembélé steers holders into semis

Arne Slot was able to start striker Alexander Isak for the first time since December, and it was the Swedish international who tested the visiting goalkeeper early on, nodding straight at Matvei Safonov from a Dominik Szoboszlai corner.

The holders upped their intensity, with Dembélé – scorer of the winning goal that forced penalties in last season's round of 16 second leg here – forcing Giorgi Mamardashvili into an unorthodox save before hooking over from close range six minutes later.

However, Paris were indebted to skipper Marquinhos shortly after the half-hour, the long-serving captain sliding in bravely to prevent Virgil van Dijk from slamming in the rebound following a fine reaction stop from Safonov.

Ousmane Dembélé celebrates his opener UEFA via Getty Images

The lively Dembélé almost edged the reigning champions in front with the interval approaching, but his first-time effort from a Mamardashvili punch flew into the sidenetting.

The hosts made an energetic start to the second period, substitutes Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha both testing Safonov. Less than 90 seconds after Ngumoha went close at one end, a piece of brilliance for their first attempt of the half put the tie beyond the Reds, Dembélé engineering the space to guide past Mamardashvili from just outside the penalty area.

That effectively thwarted any lingering Liverpool comeback ideas and Dembélé finished them off in added time, capping a flowing attack by Luis Enrique's men.

As it happened: Liverpool 0-2 Paris

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Ousmane Dembélé

"He produced an excellent finish for the first goal after playing a key role in the build-up, then added a composed second as Paris advanced in style."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Ousmane Dembélé poses with the Player of the Match trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Matthew Howarth, match reporter

It just wasn't to be for Liverpool. The home side applied heavy pressure in the second half and were perhaps a little unfortunate not to reduce the aggregate deficit, but if anyone can fashion something out of next to nothing, it is the reigning European champions. Paris were excellent over the two legs, showing defensive grit and attacking flair in equal measure to deservedly book their place in the last four.

Reaction

Arne Slot, Liverpool head coach: "We are very disappointed, because there were parts of the second half where you felt we could score. The future is bright, though. We showed we can compete with the European champions."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach, speaking to Prime Video: "It was an intense match between teams who play really good football. The first half went more for us because we controlled the match and could create a few chances. In the second half, it was different: we suffered a lot, they pressed high and took a lot of risks."

Luis Enrique reaction to Paris going through to semi-finals

Ousmane Dembélé, Player of the Match, speaking to Prime Video: "We're so happy that we were able to win this game because it was really difficult, especially the second half. But we found a way to win; we're through to the semi-finals, and we are delighted."

Marquinhos, Paris defender, speaking to Canal+ about his goal-saving first-half challenge on Virgil van Dijk: "For a defender, moments like that are better than scoring a goal. It’s what I enjoy most! I saw Van Dijk arriving and had the reflex to throw myself at the ball. These are the details that change a game."

Liverpool reaction: Ibrahima Konaté on quarter-final exit

Key stats

Ousmane Dembélé's double took his tally to 24 Champions League goals, eight of those coming against English sides.

The 2024/25 winners have made it to the semi‑finals for a third consecutive season – the first French club to achieve the feat.

Paris have progressed in all two‑legged ties between the clubs – also 3-2 on aggregate in the 1996/97 Cup Winners' Cup semi‑finals and 4-1 on penalties in last season's Champions League round of 16.

Luis Enrique's men have now won their last five Champions League knockout ties against English teams.

Line-ups

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Frimpong (Gomez 46; Ngumoha 67), Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Mac Allister (Jones 74); Isak (Gakpo 46), Ekitiké (Salah 31)

Paris: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes (Hernández 38); Zaïre-Emery (Beraldo 82), Vitinha, João Neves; Doué (Barcola 52), Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

To follow.