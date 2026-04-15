Arsenal 0-0 Sporting CP (agg: 1-0) highlights: Draw enough for Arsenal to reach Champions League semi-finals

Arsenal have reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in consecutive seasons for the first time in their history after keeping Sporting CP out in a tight north London encounter.

Key moments 29' Gonçalo Inácio stops Gyökeres

43' Catamo volley hits post

48' Araújo cuts in, shoots wide

56' Martinelli shoots over

57' Madueke hits side-netting

84' Trossard heads onto post

Match in brief: Arsenal see off Sporting with controlled performance

The dominant side for much of the first half, Arsenal came close just before the half-hour mark when Eberechi Eze’s well-weighted pass found Martin Zubimendi’s dart into the box. Viktor Gyökeres looked to pounce after the Spanish midfielder’s cross was blocked, but an alert Gonçalo Inácio stopped him from converting at close range.

As it happened: Arsenal 0-0 Sporting CP

However, for all Arsenal's control, it was Sporting CP who produced the best chance of the first half – Geny Catamo volleying Maximiliano Araújo’s cross onto the base of the far post after a 43rd-minute breakaway.

Araújo was involved again as the visitors threatened shortly after the restart, this time cutting in but shooting wide of the far post on his right foot, while Arsenal’s continued danger was highlighted as Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke came close in quick succession.

There was to be no breakthrough despite late chances at either end – Arsenal's Leandro Trossard heading fellow substitute Max Dowman's corner on to the post in the 84th minute before João Simões shot wide in stoppage time.

Line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke (Dowman 63), Eze (Jesus 79), Martinelli (Trossard 79); Gyökeres (Havertz 56)

Sporting CP: Rui Silva; Eduardo Quaresma (Vagiannidis 85), Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio, Araújo; Hjulmand, Morita (João Simões 77); Catamo (Geovany Quenda 71), Francisco Trincão (Rafael Nel 85), Pedro Gonçalves (Daniel Bragança 71); Suárez

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Martin Zubimendi

"In a match where Arsenal were expected to dictate the tempo and control the game, the composure of the midfield duo was crucial. Zubimendi played a key role in shaping the flow of the game with his partner Declan Rice.”

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Martin Zubimendi with the Player of the Match award Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Joe Terry, match reporter

In truth, there was not much to separate the sides over the two legs and make no mistake, Arsenal had to dig deep to see off this spirited and committed Sporting CP side. Mikel Arteta's players deserve credit for the professionalism with which they controlled the game through possession and territory in the second half, shutting off the dangerous counters Rui Borges' players had in the first half. Player of the Match Martin Zubimendi in particular was extremely effective at regaining and keeping the ball far from danger for the home side.

Key stats

Arsenal have reached consecutive Champions League semi-finals for the first time in their history.

The Gunners remain undefeated against Sporting CP in UEFA competition with three wins and four draws.

Arsenal remain the only unbeaten team in this season’s Champions League with ten wins and two draws from 12 matches.

Sporting CP have won only one of their last nine UEFA away matches (D3 L5).

Reaction

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "My message was gratitude to them [the players]. I know the effort and the commitment that they put in. There was a lot of work behind it and we've done something that has never been done in the history of our club."

Arsenal reaction: Declan Rice on reaching semi-finals

Declan Rice, Arsenal midfielder, speaking to TNT Sports: "Delighted. A really tough test over two games. To go to back-to-back semi-finals is an amazing achievement for this group and we want to now go one step further and get to the final."

Rui Borges, Sporting CP coach: "I think 'proud' is the right word for all the players, for what they've done over these two games. I think we deserved more, potentially extra time. In both games, Sporting had the better chances. The character and the personality from the team, to fight against one of the best teams in Europe, was amazing."

Gabriel Martinelli reaction to Arsenal's quarter-final success

Gabriel: 8 points

Eduardo Quaresma: 8 points

Gonçalo Inácio: 7 points

Martin Zubimendi: 7 points

Piero Hincapié: 7 points

Ousmane Diomande: 7 points

Cristhian Mosquera: 7 points