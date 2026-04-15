Bayern München 4-3 Real Madrid (agg: 6-4) highlights: Late goals send Bayern to semi-finals in Champions League classic

Luis Díaz scored a minute from time and Michael Olise struck in added time as Bayern held off Real Madrid to finally prevail in a remarkable UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Key moments 1: Arda Güler scores from distance

6: Pavlović heads in from corner

27: Lunin tips away Kimmich drive

29: Arda Güler free-kick restores Madrid lead

38: Kane fires in composed finish

41: Vinícius Júnior shoots against bar

42: Mbappé prods in from Vinícius pass﻿

68: Lunin tips Olise curler over

86: Camavinga dismissed for visitors

89: Luis Díaz puts Bayern ahead in tie

90+4: Clinical Olise finish seals victory

Match in brief: Bayern hold off Madrid in thriller

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg against opponents who had won all five of their previous Champions League home matches this season, Madrid made a lightning start to a daunting-looking task when Arda Güler met goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's attempted pass with a first-time finish from distance after only 34 seconds.

That set the speed for a blisteringly entertaining first half, Aleksandar Pavlović swiftly heading in Joshua Kimmich's corner to restore Bayern's aggregate lead before Andriy Lunin denied Kimmich and Arda Güler levelled the tie again with a sublime free-kick.

Kylian Mbappé (right) celebrates putting Madrid 3-2 up on the night UEFA via Getty Images

Harry Kane was always likely to play a part in a flurry of goals and a splendid touch and unerring finish from Bayern's talismanic top scorer restored his side's advantage.

Kylian Mbappé – an equally inspirational figurehead for Madrid, and this season's Champions League top scorer – quickly put the visitors back in front on the night from a pass by Vinícius Júnior, who had lifted an attempt against the woodwork in between those strikes.

Both sides could be forgiven for easing the tempo after the break, although the action proved no less compelling as the flow of chances continued at either end.

After substitute Eduardo Camavinga was dismissed for the visitors four minutes from time, Luis Díaz's curling attempt from outside the box beat Lunin via a touch off defender Éder Militão. With Madrid throwing men forward Michael Olise added a ruthless finish with the final kick of a remarkable contest.

As it happened: Bayern München 4-3 Real Madrid

Line-ups

Bayern München: Neuer; Stanišić (Davies 46), Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Gnabry (Musiala 61), Luis Díaz; Kane﻿

Real Madrid: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold (Pitarch 90), Rüdiger, Éder Militão, Mendy; Bellingham, Valverde, Arda Güler (Mastantuono 90); Brahim Díaz (Camavinga 61), Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Michael Olise

"Bayern's best attacking player on the night produced a magnificent finish to cap an excellent all-round performance."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Michael Olise poses with the Player of the Match trophy UEFA via Getty Images

James Thorogood, match reporter

Are you not entertained? A European classic that was all worth it for Bayern in the end. If the Bavarian side's first win at the Santiago Bernabéu in 25 years didn't put the Champions League on notice, the character, resilience and quality in their performance tonight certainly will have. Vincent Kompany's side are producing a special season that now includes the scalp of the 15-time record champions, the type of result that can give a team an almighty push down the final straight of a season. Bayern take another step in their pursuit of a treble alongside the Bundesliga title and German Cup.

Vincent Kompany shows his appreciation after advancing from the last eight UEFA via Getty Images

Reaction

Vincent Kompany, Bayern head coach: "It was a very emotional game. We had lots of possession and always had the feeling we could score. But Real Madrid are Real Madrid. They are always a threat. The boys were mentally strong to recover from setbacks. The fans helped us as well. We stayed calm and always felt that our moment would come. The next game is the biggest. We keep going."

Bayern München reaction: Michael Olise on beating Real Madrid

Michael Olise, Player of the Match: "It was a good, back-and-forth match. We knew they would try to come back. At first it was a bit like 'goal, goal, goal'. When it eventually calmed down, we played a bit better in the second half and took our chances. We showed good resilience to keep coming back. I tried [that technique for the goal] five or six times before and I was getting closer each time. It was nice to score."

Harry Kane reaction to Bayern München going through to last four

Harry Kane, Bayern striker: "We knew it was going to be difficult with Real Madrid in the Champions League. They have this special connection and you need to be at the highest level to beat them and knock them out."

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid head coach: "That was a great match. We scored three and had the chances to score more. I feel for [the players], for the effort they made. It hurts because Real Madrid won't win their 16th title this year. I'm very proud. We're going back to Madrid after giving it our all. We had a few chances to score."

Real Madrid reaction: Álvaro Arbeloa on quarter-final exit

Key stats

This was the first time both teams have scored in the opening six minutes of a Champions League knockout stage match.

Bayern captain Neuer made his 25th appearance in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, equalling the competition record of former team-mate Thomas Müller.

Kane recorded his best Champions League goalscoring tally with his 12th goal of the 2025/26 campaign, beating the 11 he scored in 2024/25.

Kane's total is the highest ever by an English player in a single edition of the competition proper. He has registered a goal or assist in each of his last five Champions League appearances against Madrid. This is also the first time the England captain has scored in five successive appearances in the Champions League.

All but one of Bayern's last 81 European matches have featured at least one goal.·

The German club have won 30 of their 31 European two‑legged ties after winning the first leg away from home, including 13 of 14 when that first‑leg victory was by a one‑goal margin.

Only Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (17 in 2013/14, 16 in 2015/16) has scored more goals in a single Champions League season than Mbappé (15).

Lionel Messi (90) and Robert Lewandwski (93) are the only players to have reached 70 Champions League goals in fewer matches than Mbappé (98), from the group stage or league phase to final.

Arda Güler’s goal is the fastest scored for Madrid in the Champions League era.

Madrid have won only one of their eight European ties after losing the home first leg.



Arda Güler: 12 points

Michael Olise: 11 points

Harry Kane: 10 points