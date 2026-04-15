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Champions League semi-finals: Head-to-head records against all future opponents

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

How have the semi-finalists fared against their opponents and their potential rivals in the Budapest final?

Arsenal and Atleti met in the league phase this season
Arsenal and Atleti met in the league phase this season Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League semi-final pairings are decided – we confirm each team's opponents and look back at their previous meetings across UEFA competition.

We also consider who each team could face in the final and their head-to-head record against their possible opponents in the Budapest decider.

Champions League semi-finals

FIRST LEGS

Tuesday 28 April
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München

Wednesday 29 April
Atlético de Madrid vs Arsenal

SECOND LEGS

Tuesday 5 May
Arsenal vs Atlético de Madrid

Wednesday 6 May
Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain

All games kick off at 21:00 CET

*BRACKET*
*BRACKET*

Arsenal

Semi-finals
Atleti P3 W1 D1 L1 F5 A2

Final
Bayern P15 W4 D3 L8 F18 A31
Paris P7 W2 D3 L2 F8 A7

League phase highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Atleti

Atleti

Semi-finals
Arsenal P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A5

Final
Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13
Paris P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A1

Bayern München

Semi-finals
Paris P15 W9 D0 L6 F21 A16

Final
Arsenal P15 W8 D3 L4 F31 A18
Atleti P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A5

Paris

Semi-finals
Bayern P15 W6 D0 L9 F16 A21

Final
Arsenal P7 W2 D3 L2 F7 A8
Atleti P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A2

2024/25 semi-final second leg: Paris 2-1 Arsenal

*Records are for UEFA competition only

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

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