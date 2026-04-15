Champions League semi-finals: Head-to-head records against all future opponents

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League semi-final pairings are decided – we confirm each team's opponents and look back at their previous meetings across UEFA competition.

We also consider who each team could face in the final and their head-to-head record against their possible opponents in the Budapest decider.

Champions League semi-finals FIRST LEGS Tuesday 28 April

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München Wednesday 29 April

Atlético de Madrid vs Arsenal SECOND LEGS Tuesday 5 May

Arsenal vs Atlético de Madrid Wednesday 6 May

Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain All games kick off at 21:00 CET

*BRACKET*

Arsenal

Semi-finals

Atleti P3 W1 D1 L1 F5 A2

Final

Bayern P15 W4 D3 L8 F18 A31

Paris P7 W2 D3 L2 F8 A7

League phase highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Atleti

Atleti

Semi-finals

Arsenal P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A5

Final

Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13

Paris P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A1

Bayern München

Semi-finals

Paris P15 W9 D0 L6 F21 A16

Final

Arsenal P15 W8 D3 L4 F31 A18

Atleti P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A5

Paris

Semi-finals

Bayern P15 W6 D0 L9 F16 A21

Final

Arsenal P7 W2 D3 L2 F7 A8

Atleti P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A2

2024/25 semi-final second leg: Paris 2-1 Arsenal

*Records are for UEFA competition only