Champions League semi-finals: Head-to-head records against all future opponents
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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How have the semi-finalists fared against their opponents and their potential rivals in the Budapest final?
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The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League semi-final pairings are decided – we confirm each team's opponents and look back at their previous meetings across UEFA competition.
We also consider who each team could face in the final and their head-to-head record against their possible opponents in the Budapest decider.
Champions League semi-finals
FIRST LEGS
Tuesday 28 April
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München
Wednesday 29 April
Atlético de Madrid vs Arsenal
SECOND LEGS
Tuesday 5 May
Arsenal vs Atlético de Madrid
Wednesday 6 May
Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain
All games kick off at 21:00 CET
Semi-finals
Atleti P3 W1 D1 L1 F5 A2
Final
Bayern P15 W4 D3 L8 F18 A31
Paris P7 W2 D3 L2 F8 A7
Semi-finals
Arsenal P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A5
Final
Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13
Paris P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A1
Semi-finals
Paris P15 W9 D0 L6 F21 A16
Final
Arsenal P15 W8 D3 L4 F31 A18
Atleti P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A5
Semi-finals
Bayern P15 W6 D0 L9 F16 A21
Final
Arsenal P7 W2 D3 L2 F7 A8
Atleti P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A2
*Records are for UEFA competition only