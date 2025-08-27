2025/26 Champions League: Teams, format, dates, draws, final

In 2025/26, Europe's elite club competition returns for its 71st season and its 34th since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League. It kicked off on 8 July 2025 and runs until the final in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday 30 May 2026.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

Format explained

﻿Which teams are in the league phase of the 2025/26 Champions League?

England: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle

Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club, Villarreal

Italy: Napoli, Inter, Atalanta, Juventus

Germany: Bayern München, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Dortmund

France: Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Monaco

Netherlands: PSV, Ajax

Portugal: Benfica*, Sporting CP

Belgium: Club Brugge*, Union Saint-Gilloise

Türkiye: Galatasaray

Czechia: Slavia Praha

Greece: Olympiacos

Denmark: Copenhagen*

Norway: Bodø/Glimt*

Cyprus: Pafos*

Kazakhstan: Kairat Almaty*

Azerbaijan: Qarabağ*

*Play-off winners

Twenty-nine teams qualified automatically, either through their domestic league placing or being holders of the Champions League (Paris Saint-Germain) or UEFA Europa League (Tottenham). Rebalancing was required as Champions League winners Paris also qualified automatically via their domestic league placing.

Two of the places were filled by the European Performance Spots, while seven slots were determined via qualifying.

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. Therefore, the above is still pending final admittance of clubs to the relevant competitions. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

When are the league phase matches in the 2025/26 Champions League?

Matchday 1: 16–18 September 2025

Matchday 2: 30 September–1 October 2025

Matchday 3: 21/22 October 2025

Matchday 4: 4/5 November 2025

Matchday 5: 25/26 November 2025

Matchday 6: 9/10 December 2025

Matchday 7: 20/21 January 2026

Matchday 8: 28 January 2026

When are the knockout phase matches in the 2025/26 Champions League?

Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026

Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026

Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026

Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)

When are the 2025/26 Champions League draws?

First qualifying round: 17 June 2025

Second qualifying round: 18 June 2025

Third qualifying round: 21 July 2025

Play-offs: 4 August 2025

League phase: 28 August 2025

Knockout phase play-offs: 30 January 2026

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final: 27 February 2026

Puskás Aréna UEFA via Getty Images

When and where is the 2026 Champions League final?

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, will provide the stage as Champions League action reaches its zenith on 30 May 2026. The stadium also hosted the UEFA Europa League decider in 2023, but this will be the first time that the final of Europe's premier club competition is held in Hungary.

What do the Champions League winners get?

The current UEFA Champions League trophy stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg.

The 2025/26 winners also gain a place in the league stage of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition. They will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

How did 2025/26 Champions League qualifying work?

Twenty-nine teams qualified directly for the league phase, with the final seven spots coming through qualifying, culminating in August's play-offs. The stage at which teams entered qualifying was based on their association club coefficient rankings. All ties were played over two legs.

When were the 2025/26 Champions League qualifying rounds and play-offs?

First qualifying round: 8/9 & 15/16 July 2025

Second qualifying round: 22/23 & 29/30 July 2025

Third qualifying round: 5/6 & 12 August 2025

Play-offs: 19/20 & 26/27 August 2025