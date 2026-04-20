Champions League semi-finals: Key stats and what to look out for in the first legs

History beckons for holders Paris and a number of their players but they will have to overcome a troubling streak against Bayern, while Atleti's impressive record against English sides will be seriously tested by an Arsenal side that beat them convincingly in the league phase.

Check out the key statistics from both semi-final first legs.

Both kick-off times are 21:00 CET.

Pick your Fantasy team!

Tuesday 28 April

Paris vs Bayern

This is the 16th UEFA meeting between Paris and Bayern, all in the Champions League, with Bayern holding a 9-6 advantage and winning the last five, including this season’s 2-1 success in Paris on Matchday 4. In their three knockout ties, Bayern prevailed in the 2020 final (1-0) and the 2022/23 round of 16 (3-0 agg), while Paris advanced in the 2020/21 quarter-finals on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Paris have won only three of their last 11 UEFA matches against German teams (D2 L6).

Paris are facing German opposition in a Champions League semi-final for the third time, having beaten Leipzig 3-0 in a single-leg tie in 2019/20 before losing 2-0 on aggregate to Dortmund in 2023/24.

The capital club have reached the semi-finals for a third consecutive season – something no French club has ever achieved in either the European Cup or Champions League era. They have appeared in five Champions League semi-finals previously, winning two and losing three.

A Paris victory would be their 100th in the Champions League proper, making them the first French club to reach the milestone; their first win in the competition was a 2-0 home success against Bayern in the 1994/95 group stage.

An appearance for Marquinhos would be his 120th in the Champions League proper, equalling the Brazilian record currently held by Roberto Carlos.

Nuno Mendes (23 years and 313 days) could become the youngest Portuguese player to reach 50 Champions League proper appearances, breaking the record of Cristiano Ronaldo (24 years and 83 days).

Bayern have won 14 of their last 16 UEFA matches against French opposition (L2) and have also won six of their last seven away from home in these fixtures (L1).

Bayern have won five of their seven previous UEFA two-legged ties against French opposition and have also won all three of their single-leg knockout meetings with French sides, including their only prior UEFA semi-final against a French club – a 3-0 victory over Lyon in the 2019/20 Champions League.

The Bavarian outfit are through to their 22nd European Cup/Champions League semi-final, having won 11 of their previous 21 at this stage. They have won only one of their last six Champions League semi-final ties — the 3-0 single leg victory over Lyon in 2019/20 — meaning they have lost their last five two-legged semi-finals in the competition.

Harry Kane has recorded his best Champions League goalscoring tally with 12 in the 2025/26 campaign, beating the 11 he scored in 2024/25. His total is also the highest ever by an English player in a single edition of the competition proper.

Harry Kane has scored in five successive appearances in the Champions League proper for the first time in his career. The only other English player to do this was Steven Gerrard in the 2007/08 campaign.

League phase highlights: Paris 1-2 Bayern München

Semi-finalists: Head-to-head records

Wednesday 29 April

Atleti vs Arsenal

This is only the fourth UEFA meeting between Atleti and Arsenal, following Atleti’s 2-1 aggregate win in the 2017/18 Europa League semi-finals (1-1 in London, 1-0 in Madrid) and Arsenal’s 4-0 home victory on Matchday 3 of this season’s Champions League.

Atleti have won only two of their last 12 UEFA matches against English teams (D2 L8) but have lost only two of their 18 previous against them in Madrid (W9 D7).

Atleti have won 11 of their 15 previous UEFA two-legged ties against English teams, including all three semi-finals: Against Liverpool in the 2009/10 Europa League, Chelsea in the 2013/14 Champions League, and Arsenal in the 2017/18 Europa League.

The Spanish side are through to their seventh European Cup/Champions League semi-final, having won three and lost three of their previous six. Their last was in 2016/17, when they lost 4-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid, with their last success at this stage in 2015/16 when they beat Bayern on away goals.

Atleti’s tally of 34 goals this season is their highest ever in a European Cup/Champions League campaign (all rounds). Their previous best was 26 goals in 2013/14.

Arsenal have won their last seven Champions League matches against Spanish opposition, most recently the 4-0 home victory over Atleti on Matchday 3. They are the first team in European Cup/Champions League history to win seven consecutive matches against Spanish sides. They have also won their last four Champions League away matches against Spanish teams.

The Gunners have won five and lost four of their nine previous Champions League two-legged ties against Spanish opposition. This is their second semi-final in the competition against a Spanish club, having beaten Villarreal 1-0 on aggregate in 2005/06.

Arsenal have reached the Champions League semi-finals for the second consecutive season – a first in their history – and this is their fourth semi-final overall, having beaten Villarreal in 2005/06 before losing their last two at this stage, against Manchester United in 2008/09 and Paris last season.

The London outfit remain the only unbeaten team in this season’s Champions League (W10 D2). Going back further, they have lost only two of their last 22 matches in the competition (W17 D3).

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 11 Champions League away matches (W9 D1).

League phase highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Atleti