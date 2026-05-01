Champions League semi-finals: Key stats and what to look out for in the second legs

Arsenal can set a new club record for games unbeaten in this competition but face Atleti, who can draw on a perfect semi-final record against English teams. Meanwhile, Bayern and Paris have the all-time single-season goalscoring record in their sights alongside a place in the final.

Check out the key statistics from both matches with the two spots in the Budapest showpiece up for grabs.

Both kick-off times are 21:00 CET.

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Tuesday 5 May

Arsenal vs Atleti

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 15 UEFA home matches against Spanish clubs (W9 D5). They have won their last three without conceding, most recently their 4-0 victory over Atleti on Matchday 3.

The Gunners have won five and lost four of their nine previous Champions League two-legged ties against Spanish opposition. This is their second semi-final in the competition against a La Liga club, having beaten Villarreal 1-0 on aggregate in 2005/06.

Arsenal remain the only unbeaten team in this season's Champions League (W10 D3). This is their joint longest unbeaten run in European Cup/Champions League history, matching the streak they recorded from 9 March 2005 to 25 April 2006.

The London outfit have won six of their nine previous UEFA two-legged ties in which they drew the first leg away from home.

In the first leg, Viktor Gyökeres became the first Swedish player to score in a Champions League semi-final (1992/93-present).

Atleti have won only two of their last 13 UEFA matches against English teams (D3 L8), and have lost their last four UEFA away matches against Premier League opposition.

The Rojiblancos have won 11 of their 15 previous UEFA two-legged ties against English teams.

Atleti have faced English teams in three previous UEFA semi-final ties and won all three: they advanced on away goals vs Liverpool in the 2009/10 Europa League, won 3-1 agg vs Chelsea in the 2013/14 Champions League, and beat Arsenal 2-1 overall in the 2017/18 Europa League. They have won six of their last seven UEFA semi-final ties overall.

The Spanish side have won six of their ten previous UEFA two-legged ties in which they drew the first leg at home.

In the first leg, Julián Álvarez scored his 25th Champions League goal in his 41st appearance in the competition. That is the fastest by any Argentinian player, surpassing Lionel Messi's mark of 25 goals in 42 games.

Semi-finalists: Head-to-Head records

Wednesday 6 May

Bayern vs Paris

Paris and Bayern are the top scorers in this season's Champions League with 43 and 42 goals respectively. It is the first time in the competition's history that two different clubs have each reached 40+ goals in a single edition. Barcelona hold the single-season record with 45 in 1999/2000.

Bayern have won five of their seven previous UEFA two-legged ties against French opposition and have also won all three of their single-leg knockout meetings with French sides. They are in their fourth European Cup/Champions League semi-final against Ligue 1 opponents, having won each of the previous three ties.

The Bavarian side have won only one of their last six Champions League semi-final ties – the 3-0 single-leg victory over Lyon in 2019/20 – meaning they have lost their last five two-legged semi-finals in the competition.

Bayern are aiming for a 12th European Cup/Champions League final appearance – and their first since 2020 – a milestone that would move them into sole possession of second place on the all-time list ahead of Milan (11), with only Real Madrid (18) ahead of them.

The German outfit have lost only one of their last 29 Champions League home matches (W23 D5), and have won all six at home this season.

Bayern have won only one of their last eight UEFA two-legged ties after losing the first leg by one goal. Their most recent success came in the 2023/24 round of 16 against Lazio (0-1a, 3-0h). They have lost the first leg of a UEFA two-legged semi-final on ten previous occasions, with their only successful comeback coming in the 1981/82 European Cup against CSKA Sofia.

Paris have lost their last two UEFA two-legged ties against German opposition, though their overall record in such encounters remains positive at four wins and two defeats.

Luis Enrique's men are aiming to become the first defending champions to reach the Champions League final since Real Madrid did so in 2016/17 and 2017/18 – both seasons in which they went on to win the title.

Paris have won 36 of their 43 UEFA two-legged ties in which they won the first leg, and have been successful on 14 of 17 occasions when that first-leg lead was a single goal.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has equalled Zlatan Ibrahimović's club record of ten goals in a single Champions League edition for Paris. Ibrahimović achieved the total in 2013/14.

Ousmane Dembélé has scored twice in each of Paris's last two Champions League matches – no player has ever scored two or more in three consecutive games for the club in the competition.

Semi-finalists: Record and memorable ties