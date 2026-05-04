Martin Zubimendi interview: Arsenal's Champions League consistency and his sage mentality

Firmly in the business end of his debut season in Arsenal red, Martin Zubimendi is remaining poised as the Gunners bid for a maiden UEFA Champions League title and a first domestic league crown since 2004.

“I’m keeping calm,” the Spanish midfielder said as he sat down with UEFA ahead of the Arsenal’s semi-final tie against Atleti. The wide-ranging interview also includes reflections on his debut season in north London, the stand-out attributes of team-mates Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard, and his role in Spain’s triumph at UEFA EURO 2024.

Martin Zubimendi on maintaining focus

It’s pretty inevitable that you’ll hear news or noise from outside, but over the years you learn your own techniques to filter out everything that comes your way and I think I’m more or less getting the hang of it even though it’s a new league and everything is new. I’m keeping calm.

On Arsenal’s undefeated record in this season’s Champions League

I think [it speaks to] our consistency. The season has been all about consistency – every match counts. It doesn’t matter to us where we’re playing or who we’re facing, and I’m happy about that because we’ve been really focused for every match and that’s not easy.

Martin Zubimendi was Player of the Match in Arsenal's semi-final first leg against Atleti UEFA via Getty Images

On the club's ambitions

At the end of the day, Arsenal are at a point where they can sign players to achieve clear objectives and once you’re there you feel the responsibility to give your utmost to win those titles. From the very first moment, you can feel that desire to win and we’re almost there.

On what attributes he’d take from Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice

From Martin, it would definitely be his ability to find those impossible passes between players, particularly in the final third. He has that spark, that energy to find those spaces. From Declan, it would definitely be the energy that he brings to the players and the fans. It really is contagious.

Declan Rice celebrates a Martin Zubimendi goal in the English Premier League Arsenal FC via Getty Images

On how he sees ‘intelligence’ in a footballing context

I think intelligence gives you the option to do everything more easily. You’re able to anticipate passages of play, to be able to know where you can get control and where to position yourself. It gives you the ability to do what follows more easily.

Then there’s what we call a ‘magic moment’, when a game is bogged down and someone comes up with something intelligent or magical that they may have in their locker. This can open up games for you.

On his impressive substitute performance in the UEFA EURO 2024 final

At that moment, the team’s performance in that EURO made me calm knowing that everyone would be there to help me, that we were all on the same page.

I’ve obviously been playing at a high level for a few years now and I’ve had some good matches in that time, so that calmness comes from knowing that you can play to that level, even if there is some doubt inside.

*This interview was conducted on the 28 April 2026.