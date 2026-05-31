2025/26 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season

Winners Paris Saint-Germain have five players included the official UEFA Champions League Team of the Season, chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Player of the Season Khvicha Kvaratskhelia takes up position on the left wing, with Player of the Match for the final, Vitinha, in the middle. They are joined by team-mates Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes in defence and Ousmane Dembélé up front.

Elsewhere, three Arsenal players make the team, with another two included from Bayern München and one from Atlético de Madrid.

Goalkeeper

David Raya (Arsenal)

Defenders

Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders

Michael Olise (Bayern München)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (Bayern München)