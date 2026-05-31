Arda Güler named 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Revelation of the Season

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has been named as the UEFA Champions League Revelation of the Season by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

This new award serves to recognise young players who enjoy a breakthrough season in the Champions League and the 21-year-old took a significant leap forward in 2025/26.

Whereas in the previous campaign he started only one game in the competition – among a total of seven appearances – this time he made 13 starts, with 14 appearances overall. Moreover, in terms of minutes played, he went from 142 in 2024/25 to 1,030 in the season just finished.

UEFA has created this award to replace its Young Player of the Season accolade, with the purpose of acknowledging those individuals who make impressive progress over a given campaign – rather than those who, though still young, are already established as world-class talents.

In the case of Arda Güler, he gave a driving-force display in Madrid's league phase victory against Juventus in October, earning the Player of the Match award that night for the control and creativity he brought to his side’s midfield.

The Turkish international ended the campaign with four assists together with his first two goals in the Champions League, which both came in Madrid's quarter-final second leg at Bayern.

Arda Güler's 2025/26 Champions League stats Appearances: 14

Minutes played: 1,030

Goals: 2

Assists: 4

Distance covered: 126.12km

Top speed: 32.12km/h

Who can win the award?

Eligible candidates must be no older than 21 at the start of the campaign and can win the award only once in their career; previous Young Player of the Season award winners are also excluded from contention.

The recipient is selected based on exceptional individual skill, clear and measurable impact on team performance, and notable progression, maturity and consistency relative to their age. The award is designed to celebrate a true breakthrough season, highlighting a player whose performances distinguish them as one of the most promising talents of their generation and a potential future star.