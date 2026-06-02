Anders Vejrgang reflects on eChampions League triumph

"It's better to not play well and win," said Anders Vejrgang after his eChampions League finals triumph, conceding that "it was more my mentality that got me over the line" in a close-fought final tournament in Budapest.

The world No1 FC Pro player beat Nicolas99fc 6-5 in the quarter-finals, overcame Samugamer by the same scoreline in the semis and then saw off HHezerS 3-2 in the Grand Final to take the eChampions League title.

The 20-year-old admitted that it was not a vintage performance by his own high standards. "Gameplay wise, I didn't really play that well," said Vejrgang, who plays for Como at club level. "All three games [in the finals], I won by one goal. I can still play better. I still want to continue winning, and I know that I'm capable of doing so."

Vejrgang also had to show his mettle in the league phase after starting with a defeat and a draw, winning his remaining four matches to finish fifth. That set up a last-16 meeting with Tekkz, an instant FC Pro classic that finished 8-8 after extra time before Vejrgang prevailed on penalties. The drama continued in Budapest, and ultimately the Dane came out on top.