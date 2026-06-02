Anders Vejrgang reflects on eChampions League triumph
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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"It's better to not play well and win," said Anders Vejrgang after he won the eChampions League title for the first time in Budapest.
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"It's better to not play well and win," said Anders Vejrgang after his eChampions League finals triumph, conceding that "it was more my mentality that got me over the line" in a close-fought final tournament in Budapest.
The world No1 FC Pro player beat Nicolas99fc 6-5 in the quarter-finals, overcame Samugamer by the same scoreline in the semis and then saw off HHezerS 3-2 in the Grand Final to take the eChampions League title.
The 20-year-old admitted that it was not a vintage performance by his own high standards. "Gameplay wise, I didn't really play that well," said Vejrgang, who plays for Como at club level. "All three games [in the finals], I won by one goal. I can still play better. I still want to continue winning, and I know that I'm capable of doing so."
Vejrgang also had to show his mettle in the league phase after starting with a defeat and a draw, winning his remaining four matches to finish fifth. That set up a last-16 meeting with Tekkz, an instant FC Pro classic that finished 8-8 after extra time before Vejrgang prevailed on penalties. The drama continued in Budapest, and ultimately the Dane came out on top.