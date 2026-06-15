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UEFA Champions League first qualifying round draw

Monday, June 15, 2026

The Champions League first qualifying round draw takes place on Tuesday 16 June.

UEFA Champions League first qualifying round draw

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League first qualifying round draw will be held on Tuesday 16 June.

Seedings, any groupings and the procedure will be available here from 08:30 CET on the day of the draw.

The first legs are due to be held on 7/8 July with the returns on 14/15 July; confirmed fixture dates and kick-off times will be announced following the draw.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, June 15, 2026

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