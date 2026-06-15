UEFA Champions League first qualifying round draw
Monday, June 15, 2026
Article summary
The Champions League first qualifying round draw takes place on Tuesday 16 June.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League first qualifying round draw will be held on Tuesday 16 June.
Seedings, any groupings and the procedure will be available here from 08:30 CET on the day of the draw.
The first legs are due to be held on 7/8 July with the returns on 14/15 July; confirmed fixture dates and kick-off times will be announced following the draw.