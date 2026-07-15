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Ousmane Dembélé in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner has won two Champions League titles with Paris; see how he has risen to the challenge of the world's top club competition.

Watch all of Ousmane Dembélé's Champions League goals

How many Champions League goals has Ousmane Dembélé scored?

Ousmane Dembélé started his senior career at Rennes in his native France before heading to Germany in 2016 to join Dortmund. Having scored ten goals in the course of seven Champions League campaigns with Dortmund and Barcelona, Dembélé hit 18 in his first three seasons with Paris, ending two of them with a winners' medal.

Ousmane Dembélé in the Champions League

Overall
Games: 79
Goals: 28

By club
Dortmund: 10 games, 2 goals
Barcelona: 30 games, 8 goals
Paris: 39 games, 18 goals

He was Champions League Player of the Season for 2024/25, and said after winning the competition for the first time: "It was incredible to reach the final and it's even more incredible to win it. I am proud of everything I have done throughout my career to achieve this result. It's magnificent."

How Ousmane Dembélé's Champions League goals have come

Left foot: 9
Right foot: 19

Home: 13
Away: 14
Neutral: 1

Dembélé has yet to score a headed Champions League goal; his first goal away from home was his eighth in the competition.

With 28 goals, Dembélé stands sixth in the list of France's top Champions League scorers.

Who has Ousmane Dembélé scored against in the Champions League?

Dembélé was 19 when he made his Champions League debut in a 6-0 group stage away win against Polish side Legia Warszawa in September 2016, playing 75 minutes. He scored his first goal in the competition in the return fixture; an 8-4 victory in November that year, which is the highest-scoring game in Champions League history.

He has been particularly successful against English sides, with nine goals in 20 games, and five in eight encounters with London clubs, including his effort from the penalty spot against Arsenal in the 2025/26 Champions League final.

OpponentsGamesMinsGoals
Arsenal31802
Aston Villa2180-
Atleti190-
Bayern74573
Barcelona21782
Benfica3195-
Brest21432
Chelsea32022
Dortmund4296-
Dynamo Kyiv255-
Ferencváros21172
Girona190-
Inter53751
Juventus21371
Legia Warszawa21471
Leverkusen1271
Liverpool53893
Lyon2871
Man City1451
Man United19-
Milan2161-
Monaco31801
Newcastle3270-
Paris2168-
PSV32441
Real Madrid2163-
Real Sociedad2165-
Roma15-
Slavia Praha286-
Sporting CP3225-
Stuttgart1903
Tottenham2871
Viktoria Plzeň287
TOTAL79533028

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Ousmane Dembélé scored?

Dembélé's only Champions League hat-trick came in a 4-1 win at Stuttgart on 29 January 2025; all three efforts were hit with his right foot.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

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