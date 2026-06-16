Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Karim Benzema: Who are France's top UEFA Champions League performers?

France are a major force in international football, but the nations' clubs have won the continent's top club competition just three times; Marseille were the inaugural UEFA Champions League winners in 1992/93 and Paris took the trophy in both 2024/25 and 2025/26. French players have always been in demand, Raymond Kopa notably appearing on the losing side with Reims in the first European Cup final in 1955/56 before transferring to Real Madrid and winning the next three editions.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by French players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

152: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

120: Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona)

112: Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)

108: Patrice Evra (Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus)

98: Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris, Real Madrid)

96: Claude Makélélé (Nantes, Real Madrid, Chelsea)

92: Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid, Manchester United)

87: Franck Ribéry (Bayern München)

83: Florent Malouda (Lyon, Chelsea)

82: Robert Pirès (Marseille, Arsenal, Villarreal)

82: Mikaël Silvestre (Inter, Manchester United, Arsenal, Bremen)

Top-scoring French players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Watch 60 Karim Benzema Champions League goals

90: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

70: Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris, Real Madrid)

50: Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)

44: Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona)

29: David Trezeguet (Monaco, Juventus)

28: Ousmane Dembélé (Dortmund, Barcelona, Paris)

24: Olivier Giroud (Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan)

20: Nicolas Anelka (Arsenal, Real Madrid, Paris, Fenerbahçe, Chelsea, Juventus)

18: Franck Ribéry (Bayern München)

17: Kingsley Coman (Juventus, Bayern)

Most appearances by French players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Champions League icon: Zinédine Zidane

157: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

140: Thierry Henry (Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona)

134: Claude Makélélé (Nantes, Celta, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Paris)

132: Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille, Dinamo Moskva, Lyon, Fenerbahçe, Olympiacos)

131: Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona)

124: Patrice Evra (Monaco, Man United, Juventus, Marseille)

122: Zinédine Zidane (Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid)

117: Franck Ribéry (Marseille, Bayern München)

117: Robert Pirès (Metz, Marseille, Arsenal, Villarreal)

115: Steve Mandanda (Marseille, Rennes)

Top-scoring French players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

92: Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

71: Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris, Real Madrid)

59: Thierry Henry (Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona)

51: Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona)

46: Olivier Giroud (Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan, Lille)

40: Jean-Pierre Papin (Club Brugge, Marseille, AC Milan, Bayern München, Bordeaux)

37: David Trezeguet (Monaco, Juventus)

33: Kevin Gameiro (Strasbourg, Paris, Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia)

32: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, Arsenal)

30: Michel Platini (St-Étienne, Juventus)

Key facts

Most successful European club: Paris (two Champions League wins)

First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Stade de Reims (runners-up, 1955/56)

First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Marseille (1992/93)

Paris' 2024/25 Champions League glory: Every goal

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup