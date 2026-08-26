Champions League: League phase draw pots confirmed
Wednesday, August 26, 2026
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Check out the pots for the league phase draw of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League.
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The 36 UEFA Champions League hopefuls have been split into four pots for the league phase draw, which will be streamed live on UEFA.com, UEFA.tv and the Champions League app from 18:00 CET on Thursday 27 August.
2026/27 Champions League: League phase draw pots
Pot 1
Paris (FRA)
Bayern München (GER)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Liverpool (ENG)
Inter (ITA)
Man City (ENG)
Arsenal (ENG)
Barcelona (ESP)
Atleti (ESP)
Pot 2
B. Dortmund (GER)
Roma (ITA)
Sporting CP (POR)
Aston Villa (ENG)
Porto (POR)
Man Utd (ENG)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Real Betis (ESP)
PSV (NED)
Pot 3
Feyenoord (NED)
Lille (FRA)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Napoli (ITA)
Leipzig (GER)
Villarreal (ESP)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Shakhtar (UKR)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Pot 4
Slavia Praha (CZE)
S. Bratislava (SVK)
Stuttgart (GER)
AEK Athens (GRE)
LASK (AUT)
Como (ITA)
Lens (FRA)
Viking (NOR)
Sabah (AZE)
The Champions League fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be communicated no later than Saturday 29 August.
When are this season's Champions League matches?
League phase
Matchday 1: 8–10 September 2026
Matchday 2: 13/14 October 2026
Matchday 3: 20/21 October 2026
Matchday 4: 3/4 November 2026
Matchday 5: 24/25 November 2026
Matchday 6: 8/9 December 2026
Matchday 7: 19/20 January 2027
Matchday 8: 27 January 2027
Knockout phase
Knockout phase play-offs: 16/17 & 23/24 February 2027
Round of 16: 9/10 & 16/17 March 2027
Quarter-finals: 6/7 & 13/14 April 2027
Semi-finals: 27/28 April & 4/5 May 2027
Final: 5 June 2027 (Madrid)