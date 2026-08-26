Champions League: League phase draw pots confirmed

The 36 UEFA Champions League hopefuls have been split into four pots for the league phase draw, which will be streamed live on UEFA.com, UEFA.tv and the Champions League app from 18:00 CET on Thursday 27 August.

Follow the draw here

2026/27 Champions League: League phase draw pots

Pot 1

Paris (FRA)

Bayern München (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

Inter (ITA)

Man City (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Atleti (ESP)

Pot 2

B. Dortmund (GER)

Roma (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Porto (POR)

Man Utd (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Real Betis (ESP)

PSV (NED)

Pot 3

Feyenoord (NED)

Lille (FRA)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Napoli (ITA)

Leipzig (GER)

Villarreal (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Shakhtar (UKR)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Pot 4

Slavia Praha (CZE)

S. Bratislava (SVK)

Stuttgart (GER)

AEK Athens (GRE)

LASK (AUT)

Como (ITA)

Lens (FRA)

Viking (NOR)

Sabah (AZE)

The Champions League fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be communicated no later than Saturday 29 August.

Lowdown: League phase draws

When are this season's Champions League matches?

League phase

Matchday 1: 8–10 September 2026

Matchday 2: 13/14 October 2026

Matchday 3: 20/21 October 2026

Matchday 4: 3/4 November 2026

Matchday 5: 24/25 November 2026

Matchday 6: 8/9 December 2026

Matchday 7: 19/20 January 2027

Matchday 8: 27 January 2027

Knockout phase

Knockout phase play-offs: 16/17 & 23/24 February 2027

Round of 16: 9/10 & 16/17 March 2027

Quarter-finals: 6/7 & 13/14 April 2027

Semi-finals: 27/28 April & 4/5 May 2027

Final: 5 June 2027 (Madrid)

All the key dates