Champions League top scorer: Ermedin Demirović, Erling Haaland, Nicolò Tresoldi

Club Brugge forward Nicolò Tresoldi scored a stunning hat-trick against Inter to move ahead in the race for top scorer as Matchday 2 kicked off on Tuesday, but he was joined on four goals by Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirović on Wednesday.

2026/27 Champions League top scorers 4 Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart)

4 Erling Haaland (Man City)

4 Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge) 3 Bradley Barcola (Liverpool)

3 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

3 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

3 Ferran Torres (Paris)

3 Nicolas Jackson (Aston Villa)

Tresoldi had already opened his account for the campaign with a penalty in the Matchday 1 defeat against Aston Villa, but he truly grabbed the headlines at San Siro, netting a superb hat-trick in the country of his birth to storm to the top of the scoring charts as Matchday 2 kicked off on Tuesday 13 October.

His total of four goals were matched on Wednesday first by Erling Haaland, who has scored all four of Manchester City's goals thus far, and Ermedin Demirović, who added gloss to Stuttgart's win at Slovan Bratislava. Demirović was one of two players to score a hat-trick on Matchday 1.

The other, Paris and Spain forward Ferran Torres, is part of a chasing pack which also includes team-mate Ousmane Dembélé and former Paris winger Bradley Barcola – scorer of a Matchday 2 treble for Liverpool.

Also part of the three-goal group are Nicolas Jackson, who struck twice against Fenerbahçe after scoring on his Aston Villa Champions League debut, and Bayern München's Harry Kane. England captain Kane struck once against Bodø/Glimt on Matchday 1 and twice against Viking on Matchday 2 to make it nine consecutive Champions League games in which he has found the net.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2026/27 Champions League

Lamine Yamal leads the way with two assists in each of Barcelona's two games so far.

4 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

3 Carlos Forbs (Club Brugge)

3 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

3 Yvan Dibango (LASK)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League

There have been four hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League already, from Stuttgart's Demirović and Paris newcomer Torres on Matchday 1 then Nicolò Tresoldi and Bradley Barcola on Matchday 2. There were 12 trebles in total in 2024/25 and eight last season.

Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart 3-1 Viking, 09/09/2026)

Ferran Torres (Paris 6-1 Slovan Bratislava, 09/09/2026)

Nicolò Tresoldi (Inter 3-4 Club Brugge, 13/10/2026)

Bradley Barcola (LASK 3-6 Liverpool, 14/10/2026)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland and Mbappé lead the way with two.

2025/26 Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 15

2024/25 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24 Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23 Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07 Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06 Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04 Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01 Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/2000 Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97 Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96 Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95 George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94 Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93 Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

Champions League all-time top scorers