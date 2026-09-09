Champions League Matchday 1 Wednesday highlights and round-up: Paris and Barcelona shine

Paris made an impressive start to their bid for a third successive UEFA Champions League title as Barcelona hit five, Arsenal won in Italy and Liverpool came from behind to beat Atleti.

We round up all the league phase action from Wednesday as Matchday 1 continued.

League phase table

Highlights: Paris 6-1 S. Bratislava

Ferran Torres hit a hat-trick in his first Champions League outing for Paris as the holders eased to a straightforward win. Ousmane Dembélé got the opener on the rebound after Nuno Mendes hit the woodwork, then glanced in a header before his fellow forward took over. Ferran Torres poked in and guided in a curled fourth and struck again from close range. Although Suleiman Camara pulled one back, Fabián Ruiz had the final say with the sixth.

Player of the Match: Ferran Torres (Paris)

Highlights: Barcelona 5-1 Feyenoord

Raphinha registered twice as Barcelona laid down a marker at the Camp Nou. The Brazil forward struck the third-minute opener and Karim Adeyemi curled in a second midway through the first half. Raphinha's second of the game and Lamine Yamal's free-kick extended the advantage for Barça, who also hit the post through João Cancelo, before Sem Steijn pulled one back late on. Substitute Gabriel Jesus had the last word though, glancing in Yamal's cross.

Player of the Match: Raphinha (Barcelona)

Highlights: Liverpool 2-1 Atleti

Dominik Szoboszlai's precise finish and Alexis Mac Allister's fierce effort clinched a comeback victory for the Reds. Marcos Llorente's fifth goal in three appearances at Anfield put the visitors in front but Andoni Iraola's hosts got back on level terms with half-time approaching when Szoboszlai found the bottom corner following a delightful Ronald Araújo flick. Liverpool hit the front shortly after the interval thanks to Mac Allister, who powered in from outside the area, and held on impressively.

Player of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

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Highlights: Napoli 0-1 Arsenal

Martin Ødegaard's wonderful 75th-minute strike earned Arsenal a hard-fought win at Napoli. A Bukayo Saka overhead kick and Mikel Merino header were among the best opportunities for last season's runners-up in the first half, while Kevin De Bruyne and Matteo Politano drew saves from David Raya for the hosts. Arsenal asserted their dominance in the second period and got the decisive goal when captain Ødegaard finished off a slick team move with a shot off the inside of the post.

Player of the Match: Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

Highlights: Sporting CP 3-1 Galatasaray

The hosts came from behind to get their Champions League campaign up and running in Lisbon. The visitors caught Sporting CP cold and their early pressure paid off when Gonçalo Inácio inadvertently turned the ball into his own net after five minutes. The hosts responded well, equalising through Geny Catamo and a Luis Suárez penalty after the break completed the turnaround before an unstoppable Rodrigo Zalazar free-kick secured the points for the Lions.

Player of the Match: Rodrigo Zalazar (Sporting CP)

Highlights: Stuttgart 3-1 Viking

Ermedin Demirović hit a first-half hat-trick as Stuttgart eased to victory at home to the competition debutants. The Bosnian forward got his first on 20 minutes, clipping in Angelo Stiller's cross, though the visitors quickly levelled through Zlatko Tripić. An inspired Demirović soon put Stuttgart back ahead with a strike off the underside of the bar, and the points were all but sealed when he cushioned the ball on his chest and volleyed in to complete his treble just past the half-hour.

Player of the Match: Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart)

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