Champions League top scorer: Ermedin Demirović, Serhou Guirassy, Erling Haaland, Nicolò Tresoldi

There is a four-way tie at the head of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League top scorer race, with Ermedin Demirović, Serhou Guirassy, Erling Haaland and Nicolò Tresoldi all registering four apiece.

2026/27 Champions League top scorers 4 Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart)

4 Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund)

4 Erling Haaland (Man City)

4 Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge) 3 Bradley Barcola (Liverpool)

3 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

3 Phil Foden (Man City)

3 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

3 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

3 Donyell Malen (Roma)

3 Ferran Torres (Paris)

3 Nicolas Jackson (Aston Villa)

Club Brugge forward Nicolò Tresoldi opened his account for the campaign with a penalty in the Matchday 1 defeat by Aston Villa, but he truly grabbed the headlines at Inter, netting a superb hat-trick in the country of his birth.

Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirović also has a hat-trick to his name, at home to Viking on Matchday 1, and was also on target next time out before drawing a blank in the 1-1 draw with Atleti.

Erling Haaland registered doubles in Manchester City's first two outings but sat out Matchday 3 while Serhou Guirassy, joint-top scorer in 2024/25, has doubles against Villarreal and Sabah to his name.

There are eight players on three goals apiece, including Bradley Barcola, Ferran Torres and Phil Foden, all scorers of hat-tricks. Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembélé, Nicolas Jackson, Alexis Mac Allister and Donyell Malen are all in the chasing pack.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2026/27 Champions League

Lamine Yamal leads the way courtesy of two assists in each of Barcelona's first two games. He registered a goal in their third outing, taking him to five goal involvements – one behind Paris' Ousmane Dembélé and Roma forward Donyell Malen, who each have three goals and three assists.

4 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

3 Carlos Forbs (Club Brugge)

3 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

3 Yvan Dibango (LASK)

3 Donyell Malen (Roma)

3 Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League

There have been five hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League already, with Manchester City's Phil Foden the latest on Matchday 3. There were eight trebles in total last season and 12 in 2024/25.

Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart 3-1 Viking, 09/09/2026)

Ferran Torres (Paris 6-1 Slovan Bratislava, 09/09/2026)

Nicolò Tresoldi (Inter 3-4 Club Brugge, 13/10/2026)

Bradley Barcola (LASK 3-6 Liverpool, 14/10/2026)

Phil Foden (Man City 5-1 AEK Athens, 20/10/2026)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland and Mbappé lead the way with two.

2025/26 Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 15

2024/25 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24 Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23 Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07 Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06 Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04 Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01 Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/2000 Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97 Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96 Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95 George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94 Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93 Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

Champions League all-time top scorers