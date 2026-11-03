Champions League top scorer: Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Raphinha part of ten-way tie

Raphinha, Donyell Malen, Fabián Ruiz and Aleksei Batrakov are the latest players to four goals in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League top scorer race, moving level with Ermedin Demirović, Serhou Guirassy, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Luis Suárez and Nicolò Tresoldi.

2026/27 Champions League top scorers 4 Aleksei Batrakov (Galatasaray)

4 Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart)

4 Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund)

4 Erling Haaland (Man City)

4 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

4 Donyell Malen (Roma)

4 Raphinha (Barcelona)

4 Fabián Ruiz (Paris)

4 Luis Suárez (Sporting CP)

4 Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge) 3 Bradley Barcola (Liverpool)

3 Ross Barkley (Aston Villa)

3 Matheus Cunha (Man Utd)

3 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

3 Désiré Doué (Paris)

3 Tasos Douvikas (Como)

3 Phil Foden (Man City)

3 Nicolas Jackson (Aston Villa) ﻿

3 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

3 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

3 Ferran Torres (Paris)

3 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Fabián Ruiz and Aleksei Batrakov all scored twice on Matchday 4 to join the pack on four goals, Cunha's late double helping Manchester United to a famous comeback win against Roma.

All four of Raphinha's goals have come at the Camp Nou, the latest two in Barcelona's 3-0 defeat of Aston Villa, while Fabián Ruiz got two of Paris' six at Villarreal and Batrakov struck twice in the first 15 minutes as Galatasaray overcame Stuttgart.

Club Brugge forward Nicolò Tresoldi opened his account for the campaign with a penalty in the Matchday 1 defeat by Aston Villa, but he truly grabbed the headlines at Inter, netting a superb hat-trick in the country of his birth.

Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirović also has a hat-trick, at home to Viking on Matchday 1, and was on target on Matchday 2 before drawing a blank in the 1-1 draw with Atleti.

Erling Haaland registered doubles in Manchester City's first two outings but sat out Matchday 3 while Serhou Guirassy, joint-top scorer in 2024/25, has scored twice against both Villarreal and Sabah.

Harry Kane has scored in three of Bayern's matches, part of a ten-game scoring streak in the Champions League that only Cristiano Ronaldo can better. Luis Suárez is another who has scored in three of his team's matches.

There are 12 players on three goals apiece, including three more hat-trick scorers in Bradley Barcola, Ferran Torres and Phil Foden plus last season's top scorer Kylian Mbappé.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2026/27 Champions League

Lamine Yamal leads the way courtesy of two assists in each of Barcelona's first two games. Barcelona's No10 also has three goals.

4 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

3 Maghnes Akliouche (Paris)

3 Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

3 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

3 Yvan Dibango (LASK)

3 Carlos Forbs (Club Brugge)

3 Harry Kane (Bayern)

3 Donyell Malen (Roma)

3 João Neves (Paris)

3 Nico Paz (Como)

3 Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League

There have been five hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League already, with Manchester City's Phil Foden the latest on Matchday 3. There were eight trebles in total last season and 12 in 2024/25.

Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart 3-1 Viking, 09/09/2026)

Ferran Torres (Paris 6-1 Slovan Bratislava, 09/09/2026)

Nicolò Tresoldi (Inter 3-4 Club Brugge, 13/10/2026)

Bradley Barcola (LASK 3-6 Liverpool, 14/10/2026)

Phil Foden (Man City 5-1 AEK Athens, 20/10/2026)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland and Mbappé lead the way with two.

2025/26 Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 15

2024/25 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24 Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23 Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07 Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06 Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04 Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01 Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/2000 Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97 Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96 Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95 George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94 Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93 Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

Champions League all-time top scorers