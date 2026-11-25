Luis Suárez and Kylian Mbappé have joined Tasos Douvikas on six goals at the head of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League top scorer race, Matchday 5 doubles taking the Sporting CP striker and Real Madrid forward level with the Como striker. Erling Haaland, Donyell Malen and Nicolò Tresoldi are one goal back while Harry Kane, Raphinha and Serhou Guirassy are among the eight players on four.

2026/27 Champions League top scorers 6 Tasos Douvikas (Como)

6 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

6 Luis Suárez (Sporting CP) 5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Donyell Malen (Roma)

5 Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge) 4 Aleksei Batrakov (Galatasaray)

4 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

4 Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart)

4 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

4 Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund)

4 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

4 Raphinha (Barcelona)

4 Fabián Ruiz (Paris)



Last season's top scorer, Mbappé has found the net in all five matches in 2026/27, his double in a 5-1 win against PSV Eindhoven on Matchday 5 the seventh successive Champions League game in which he had found the net but the first in which he had scored more than once since Matchday 8 last season.

Suárez also struck twice on Matchday 5 to move on to six for the campaign, his double helping Sporting to a 2-2 home draw against Manchester United. The Colombian scored in each of the first three games, including a Matchday 3 double in defeat by LASK.

Having scored one in each of the first three matchdays, Tasos Douvikas hit a hat-trick on Matchday 4 as a rampant Como won 9-1 at Lens to set a new record for the biggest away Champions League win and equal the margin for biggest victory overall but was unable to add to his tally on Matchday 5.

Erling Haaland and Nicolò Tresoldi both moved on to five goals on Matchday 4, the Norwegian getting Manchester City's winner at Leipzig while Tresoldi, who had grabbed the Matchday 2 headlines with a superb hat-trick at Inter, got Club Brugge's opener in a 2-1 win at PSV Eindhoven. Neither found the net on Matchday 5, however, when Donyell Malen's fifth goal of the campaign earned Roma a 2-2 draw at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ousmane Dembélé was also on target in that game to join the pack on four goals, Bruno Fernandes scoring twice in Manchester United's draw at former club Sporting to take his own tally for the campaign to four.﻿

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2026/27 Champions League

Arda Güler set up two goals on Matchday 5 to join Nico Paz on five assists for the season, though the Como midfielder also has three goals to the Madrid man's one.

5 Nico Paz (Como)

5 Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

4 Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid)

4 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League

There have been six hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League already, with Como's Tasos Douvikas the latest on Matchday 4. There were eight trebles in total last season and 12 in 2024/25.

Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart 3-1 Viking, 09/09/2026)

Ferran Torres (Paris 6-1 Slovan Bratislava, 09/09/2026)

Nicolò Tresoldi (Inter 3-4 Club Brugge, 13/10/2026)

Bradley Barcola (LASK 3-6 Liverpool, 14/10/2026)

Phil Foden (Man City 5-1 AEK Athens, 20/10/2026)

Tasos Douvikas (Lens 1-9 Como, 04/11/2026)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland and Mbappé lead the way with two.

2025/26 Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 15

2024/25 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24 Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23 Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07 Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06 Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04 Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01 Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/2000 Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97 Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96 Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95 George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94 Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93 Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

Champions League all-time top scorers