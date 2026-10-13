Champions League top scorer: Nicolò Tresoldi

Club Brugge forward Nicolò Tresoldi is the new UEFA Champions League top scorer after his stunning hat-trick against Inter on Matchday 2 moved him onto four goals in total.

2026/27 Champions League top scorers 4 Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge) 3 Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart)

3 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

3 Ferran Torres (Paris) 2 Karim Adeyemi (Barcelona)

2 Marc Bartra (Real Betis)

2 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

2 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

2 Erling Haaland (Man City)

2 Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

2 Santiago Mouriño (Villarreal)

2 Michael Olise (Bayern München)

2 Raphinha (Barcelona)﻿

2 Danijel Šturm (Slavia Praha)

2 Luis Suárez (Sporting CP)

Tresoldi had already opened his account for the campaign with a penalty in the Matchday 1 defeat against Aston Villa, but he truly grabbed the headlines at Stadio San Siro, netting a superb hat-trick in the country of his birth to storm to the top of the scoring charts.

Three players lie just behind Tresoldi. Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirović struck three times in the space of 13 minutes against Viking on 9 September to claim the first hat-trick of the season, which Ferran Torres followed up with the second a few hours later in his first Champions League outing for Paris against Slovan Bratislava.

Bayern München's Harry Kane is also on three, having struck once against Bodø/Glimt on Matchday 1 and twice against Viking on Matchday 2 to make it nine consecutive Champions League games in which he has found the net.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2026/27 Champions League

Lamine Yamal leads the way with two assists in each of Barcelona's two games so far, while he also scored on Matchday 1. Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs is one behind with three assists.

4 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

3 Carlos Forbs (Club Brugge)

2 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

2 Nicolás Paz (Como)

2 Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

2 Zlatko Tripić (Viking)

2 Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League

There have been three hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League already, from Stuttgart's Demirović and Paris newcomer Torres on Matchday 1 and Nicolò Tresoldi on Matchday 2. There were 12 trebles in total in 2024/25 and eight last season.

Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart 3-1 Viking, 09/09/2026)

Ferran Torres (Paris 6-1 Slovan Bratislava, 09/09/2026)

Nicolò Tresoldi (Inter 3-4 Club Brugge, 13/10/2026)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland and Mbappé lead the way with two.

2025/26 Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 15

2024/25 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24 Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23 Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07 Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06 Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04 Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01 Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/2000 Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97 Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96 Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95 George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94 Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93 Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

Champions League all-time top scorers