Champions League top scorer: Tasos Douvikas leads Erling Haaland and Nicolò Tresoldi

Tasos Douvikas is the new top scorer in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League top scorer race, a Matchday 4 hat-trick taking the Como forward on to six goals. Erling Haaland and Nicolò Tresoldi are one goal back while Harry Kane, Raphinha, Kylian Mbappé and Serhou Guirassy are among the nine players on four.

2026/27 Champions League top scorers 6 Tasos Douvikas (Como) 5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge) 4 Aleksei Batrakov (Galatasaray)

4 Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart)

4 Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund)

4 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

4 Donyell Malen (Roma)

4 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

4 Raphinha (Barcelona)

4 Fabián Ruiz (Paris)

4 Luis Suárez (Sporting CP)

Having scored one in each of the first three matchdays, Tasos Douvikas hit a hat-trick on Matchday 4 as a rampant Como won 9-1 at Lens to set a new record for the biggest away Champions League win and equal the margin for biggest victory overall.

Erling Haaland and Nicolò Tresoldi both moved on to five goals on Matchday 4, the Norwegian getting Manchester City's winner at Leipzig to make it five in three appearances in this season's competition having sat out Matchday 3, while Tresoldi, who had grabbed the Matchday 2 headlines with a superb hat-trick at Inter, got Club Brugge's opener in a 2-1 win at PSV Eindhoven.

Raphinha, Fabián Ruiz and Aleksei Batrakov all scored twice on Matchday 4 to join the pack on four goals. All four of Raphinha's goals have come at the Camp Nou, the latest two in Barcelona's 3-0 defeat of Aston Villa, while Fabián Ruiz got two of Paris' six at Villarreal and Batrakov struck twice in the first 15 minutes as Galatasaray overcame Stuttgart.

Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirović also has a hat-trick, at home to Viking on Matchday 1, while Serhou Guirassy, joint-top scorer in 2024/25, has scored twice against both Villarreal and Sabah.

Harry Kane has scored in three of Bayern's matches, part of a ten-game scoring streak in the Champions League that only Cristiano Ronaldo can better. Luis Suárez is another who has scored in three of his team's matches while ﻿last season's top scorer Kylian Mbappé joined the players on four goals as Real Madrid won 3-2 at AEK Athens.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2026/27 Champions League

Nico Paz leads the way courtesy of two assists on both Matchday 3 and 4. The Como midfielder also has three goals.

5 Nico Paz (Como)

4 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

3 Maghnes Akliouche (Paris)

3 Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid)

3 Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

3 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

3 Yvan Dibango (LASK)

3 Carlos Forbs (Club Brugge)

3 Harry Kane (Bayern)

3 Donyell Malen (Roma)

3 João Neves (Paris)

3 Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League

There have been six hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League already, with Como's Tasos Douvikas the latest on Matchday 4. There were eight trebles in total last season and 12 in 2024/25.

Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart 3-1 Viking, 09/09/2026)

Ferran Torres (Paris 6-1 Slovan Bratislava, 09/09/2026)

Nicolò Tresoldi (Inter 3-4 Club Brugge, 13/10/2026)

Bradley Barcola (LASK 3-6 Liverpool, 14/10/2026)

Phil Foden (Man City 5-1 AEK Athens, 20/10/2026)

Tasos Douvikas (Lens 1-9 Como, 04/11/2026)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland and Mbappé lead the way with two.

2025/26 Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 15

2024/25 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24 Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23 Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07 Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06 Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04 Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01 Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/2000 Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97 Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96 Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95 George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94 Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93 Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

Champions League all-time top scorers