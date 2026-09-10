Champions League top scorers: Ermedin Demirović, Ferran Torres

Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirović and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ferran Torres are UEFA Champions League top scorers after registering hat-tricks on Matchday 1.

2026/27 Champions League top scorers 3 Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart)

3 Ferran Torres (Paris) 2 Marc Bartra (Real Betis)

2 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

2 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

2 Erling Haaland (Man City)

2 Michael Olise (Bayern München)

2 Raphinha (Barcelona)﻿

2 Danijel Šturm (Slavia Praha)

Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Demirović had only managed one goal in eight previous Champions League games, but struck three times in the space of 13 minutes against Viking on 9 September to claim the first hat-trick of the season.

Ferran Torres followed up with the second a few hours later in his first Champions League outing for Paris, against Slovan Bratislava, to leave the pair one clear of a stacked field in the leading scorer rankings.

Serhou Guirassy, Erling Haaland and Raphinha, all previous top scorers, each got up and running with doubles, as did Paris forward Ousmane Dembélé, Real Betis defender Marc Bartra, Bayern München's Michael Olise and Danijel Šturm of Slavia Praha.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2026/27 Champions League

Deniz Undav teed up two of Demirović's three goals, while Lamine Yamal racked up two assists and a goal for Barcelona against Feyenoord. Dembélé went one better with two goals and two assists for Paris. Como playmaker Nicolás Paz and Aston Villa defender Pau Torres also set up two goals on Matchday 1.

2 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

2 Nicolás Paz (Como)

2 Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

2 Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

2 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League

There have been two hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Champions League, from Stuttgart's Demirović and Paris newcomer Torres on Matchday 1. There were 12 trebles in total in 2024/25 and eight last season.

Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart 3-1 Viking, 09/09/2026)

Ferran Torres (Paris 6-1 Slovan Bratislava, 09/09/2026)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland and Mbappé lead the way with two.

2025/26 Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 15

2024/25 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24 Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23 Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07 Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06 Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04 Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01 Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/2000 Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97 Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96 Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95 George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94 Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93 Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

Champions League all-time top scorers