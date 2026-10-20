Which players have won the most Champions League games?

Four players have tasted victory in more than 100 UEFA Champions League games with Cristiano Ronaldo holding the record currently with 115 wins in the competition.

His landmark may not last for much longer though, with Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer closing in on that figure. We take a look through the list of the Champions League's most successful players in individual matches.

Which players have won the most Champions League matches?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer and Iker Casillas are the only players in Champions League history to have won more than 100 matches.

Last updated: 10/09/26