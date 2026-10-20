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Which players have won the most Champions League games?

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is closing in on the record.

Manuel Neuer is one of four players to have tasted victory in more than 100 Champions League games
Manuel Neuer is one of four players to have tasted victory in more than 100 Champions League games Getty Images

Four players have tasted victory in more than 100 UEFA Champions League games with Cristiano Ronaldo holding the record currently with 115 wins in the competition.

His landmark may not last for much longer though, with Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer closing in on that figure. We take a look through the list of the Champions League's most successful players in individual matches.

Which players have won the most Champions League matches?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer and Iker Casillas are the only players in Champions League history to have won more than 100 matches.

Last updated: 10/09/26

PlayerWonDrawnLost
Cristiano Ronaldo1153632
Thomas Müller1112131
Manuel Neuer1082233
Iker Casillas1013442
Lionel Messi954127
Toni Kroos952729
Karim Benzema942731
Xavi Hernández913525
Robert Lewandowski912033
Luka Modrić882430

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

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