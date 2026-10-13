Champions League Matchday 2 Tuesday highlights and round-up: Arsenal, Barcelona and Sporting CP win again

Arsenal eased past Lille, Barcelona came from behind to beat Galatasaray and Sporting CP triumphed at Lens as all three teams made it two victories from two.

Elsewhere, there were high-scoring thrillers at Viking and Inter, while it was an evening to remember for debutants Sabah.

We round up all the league phase action from the first night of UEFA Champions League Matchday 2.

League phase table

Champions League highlights: Galatasaray 1-4 Barcelona

Barça extended their winning start to the campaign with an impressive comeback victory in Istanbul.

Aleksei Batrakov put the hosts in front against the run of play via a deflected effort, but João Cancelo levelled with a smart finish shortly before half-time.

Two goals in just over three minutes soon after the interval put Hansi Flick's men in control, Lamine Yamal setting up both Fermin López's precise header and teeing up Anthony Gordon to net from close range. Substitute Karim Adeyemi added a stylish fourth with a crisp strike midway through the second period.﻿

Player of the Match: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Lille

Substitute Bukayo Saka's goal and assist helped Arsenal reach six points with victory in London.

Bruno Guimarães went closest as Lille defended resolutely before half-time, visiting goalkeeper Berke Özer parrying the midfielder's shot and reacting rapidly to claw the rebound away from Viktor Gyökeres.

Jurriën Timber's neat turn and chip from a tight angle broke the deadlock 19 minutes after the restart, Saka then coming on to cross for Eberechi Eze's strike and slot in a Kai Havertz pass.﻿

Player of the Match: Jurriën Timber (Arsenal)

Champions League highlights: Lens 0-2 Sporting CP

Luis Suárez became Sporting CP's outright all-time top scorer in the modern competition as his side stayed perfect.

After a clever finish for his seventh Champions League goal, Suárez had a shot turned around a post by Robin Risser before Franjo Ivanović struck the woodwork from distance for Lens.

Visiting goalkeeper Kaique Pereira tipped Amadou Haidara's long-range effort over the bar during the second half, but Issa Doumbia sealed victory by coolly slotting in from Silas Andersen's superb through ball.

Player of the Match: Luis Suárez (Sporting CP)

Champions League highlights: Viking 3-3 Bayern München

Harry Kane extended his Champions League scoring streak to nine games, but Bayern could only draw in Norway despite recovering from 2-0 down to lead.

Gianni Stensness headed Viking in front from a corner inside two minutes, Peter Christiansen doubling the lead on the counterattack in the first half.

Kane converted a penalty and restored parity with a header after the break. Luis Díaz then put the German champions ahead as he finished a slick move to complete the turnaround, but Bayern lost Michael Olise to a red card and Herman Haugen's late header earned Viking a first point in the Champions League.

Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern München)

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Champions League highlights: Inter 3-4 Club Brugge

Nicolò Tresoldi was Club Brugge's hero with a hat-trick in a San Siro thriller.

The Italy-born striker opened the scoring from the spot before Lautaro Martínez levelled with a great turn and finish. Tresoldi capitalised on a fortunate bounce after a quick counter for his second and poked in at close range to complete his treble.

Martínez then got his second of the game before Romeo Vermant added Club Brugge's fourth, the visitors holding on despite Ange-Yoan Bonny's strike setting up a nervous finish.

Player of the Match: Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge)

Champions League highlights: Atleti 2-0 Man Utd

Pablo Barrios scored inside a minute to lay the foundations for a deserved Atleti win over Manchester United.

After his effort squirmed in under Ayden Heaven, Alejandro Grimaldo hit the post with a free-kick then Julián Alvarez did the same with a second-half volley.

Bruno Fernandes might have levelled but his curler clipped the bar then, after Leny Yoro was sent off, substitute Ademola Lookman tapped in to seal the win.

Player of the Match: Álex Baena (Atlético de Madrid)

Champions League highlights: Sabah 2-0 Slavia Prague

Sabah secured their first-ever victory in the Champions League proper by defeating Slavia in Baku.

After an even first half, Jamaican forward Kaheem Parris made the breakthrough in the 49th minute with a fine, first-time curling effort. Slavia pushed for an equaliser, coming closest when Lukáš Provod's close-range strike was brilliantly kept out by Stas Pokatilov.

As the visitors continued to flood forward the hosts hit them on a counterattack late on, Joy-Lance Mickels slotting in from range after catching the goalkeeper out of position to seal the three points.

Player of the Match: Joy-Lance Mickels (Sabah)

Champions League highlights: Villarreal 3-1 Napoli

The Spanish side recovered from an early setback to end a run of 12 Champions League games without a win in a breathless encounter.

Villarreal looked set for another difficult evening when Amir Rrahmani struck after eight minutes, but Iñigo Pérez's men came storming back.

Two goals in four minutes midway through the first half from Georges Mikautadze and Santiago Mouriño turned the game on its head, and Napoli ultimately were unable to fashion a reply. They did threaten, though, until substitute Tani Oluwaseyi sealed it with four minutes left.

Player of the Match: Santiago Mouriño (Villarreal)

Champions League highlights: Leipzig 1-0 PSV

Brajan Gruda's first Champions League goal – a thunderbolt from distance – got Leipzig's campaign back on track in a match dominated by the goalkeepers.

Gruda latched onto a clearance from a David Raum corner before unleashing a powerful strike from the edge of the area that, for once, Matěj Kovář was unable to keep out.

Kovář had earlier denied Ridle Baku's scissor-kick, while Maarten Vandevoordt saved Ivan Perišić's penalty in the 19th minute. Gruda's 75th-minute strike proved decisive, giving Leipzig their first win after their opening-day defeat at Como.

Player of the Match: Brajan Gruda (Leipzig)

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